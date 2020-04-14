My disgust with the Dallas Cowboys grows by the day, even during a pandemic. Dak Prescott held a party for 30 on Friday night, with no virus safeguards. His — and his teammates’ — sense of entitlement is nauseating. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) April 12, 2020

I'm incredibly disappointed in @Dak. Makes no sense to do what he did. 30 ppl? 10 ppl? It don’t matter right now pic.twitter.com/z21okF9SkR — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) April 13, 2020

Prescott responded Tuesday to the backlash he has received, claiming that the “home dinner” had fewer than 10 people in attendance and therefore did not violate guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now,” he said in a statement.

“I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours. We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.”

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in a radio interview Tuesday that the team has spoken with Prescott and Elliott about the importance of social distancing.

“We’ve certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke,” Jones told 103.5 the Fan. “And I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are. I don’t think you’ll be seeing that anymore. They are certainly guys that we have the utmost respect for. I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in. It’s certainly very serious.”

Friday was not the first time the Cowboys stars have garnered criticism during the coronavirus pandemic. Prescott and Elliot were pictured this month, arms linked, with former Cowboys star Dez Bryant after an outdoor workout.