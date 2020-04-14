BreakingT, which was founded by a couple of D.C. sports fans in 2014, partnered with a Tampa Bay bar earlier this month to promote the release of its shirt depicting Tom Brady as the Buccaneers’ old “Bucco Bruce” logo. In exchange, the bar kept more than $3,000 in sales of the shirt through its social media channels.

Walters owner Jeremy Gifford, who has several BreakingT designs in his regular rotation, was delighted when BreakingT president Jamie Mottram contacted him last week about a similar partnership to support his staff. Gifford even suggested the concept for what became the “Distance Now, Hugs Later” design, telling Mottram he couldn’t believe that BreakingT hadn’t thought of it first. The shirts, which are licensed by the Major League Baseball Players Association, went on sale Monday.

NEW SHIRT ALERT!



Distance Now, Hugs Later. Proceeds from this tee help support the staff at @waltersbardc by Nats Park.



Available now: https://t.co/AVIkVpgQZ7

“We’re not going to be able to pay for my employees to go to college or anything, but any little bit helps,” Gifford said in a phone interview.

When the NBA announced that it was suspending its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11, Gifford told all of his employees working that night to take a 30-minute break and apply for unemployment. Gifford saw the writing on the wall and wanted to give his staff a jump-start on a process that roughly 20 million Americans have gone through over the last month.

With dine-in service at D.C. restaurants prohibited for the foreseeable future, Walters, which opened in the spring of 2019 on the corner of South Capitol and N streets, rebuilt its entire business. In addition to offering delivery and takeout from its regular menu, the restaurant is now selling prepackaged bundles of groceries. The new revenue stream has enabled Gifford to bring back about a half-dozen of his 50 employees, and pay them more than they would receive through unemployment benefits. He plans to split the proceeds from T-shirt sales among the remainder of his staff.

Brothers don’t shake hands.



BROTHERS GOTTA HUG! pic.twitter.com/J8lqQc75ft — Cut4 (@Cut4) October 15, 2019

“Losing the XFL was a humongous loss,” Gifford said. “Then D.C. United and the Nationals, that’s the entire summer. Our fortunes are so tied to the baseball team.”

The coronavirus has forced BreakingT, which specializes in turning trending sports moments into apparel, to reimagine its business as well. The company now features a line of “Social Distance” T-shirts on its website, including “2020 Social Distancing Champion” and “Fauci the Real MVP” designs.

“We had to get creative,” Mottram said. “We’ve done some nostalgic, classic stuff, including a classic baseball moments collection. It’s just strange, because we’re used to reacting really quickly to something that’s surging, and in this case we have all the time in the world. It’s been a little out of our element.”

Mottram said the company’s wholesale-to-retail business has been virtually nonexistent for the last month, while online sales have exceeded projections.

“As a Nats fan, I just can’t wait for baseball to come back so we can celebrate their world championship,” Mottram said.

“We’re looking at the calendar thinking nothing’s going to get back to normal until the fall, but who knows?” Gifford said. “Not that being a grocery store isn’t fun, but we’re ready to reopen and become a restaurant again.”