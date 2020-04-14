Johnson, 23, hasn’t trained in a pool for weeks — not since Purdue, which had previously closed its athletic facilities to the general student body, closed its pool to elite athletes with Olympic potential, which is essentially the entire Purdue diving team, along with Johnson and former Boilermaker Boudia. Johnson hasn’t competed since Feb. 28, at a World Cup event in Montreal, where he and Michael Hixon, filling in for Boudia, finished fifth in the men’s synchronized three-meter event.
In a telephone interview from his home in Indiana, Johnson spoke about the challenge divers face to maintain Olympic form without the chance to dive or practice on a gym’s trampoline, as is customary, wearing a safety harness and landing on padded mats.
Denied these basic tools of training, Johnson has devised a home-based daily workout to approximate the same goals. It leans heavily on weight training to build core strength, stretching to maintain flexibility and continued rehab exercises for his shoulders and surgically repaired feet. Johnson’s home gym consists of rudimentary equipment, primarily resistance bands and a 40-pound dumbbell he shares with his wife.
Through it all he has stuck with a regimented routine:
- 7-7:30 a.m. Wake up. Take dogs for a brisk walk.
- 8 a.m. Make coffee, breakfast and read at the kitchen table.
- 9 a.m. Take dogs on a longer walk with his wife, about 1-1.5 miles.
- 10 a.m. Start in-home workout with diving-specific, rehabilitation exercises for shoulders. Using resistance bands, pull the bands apart, then lift up and down. Three sets of 20 reps, for each shoulder.
- Rehab exercises for his feet, after undergoing two foot surgeries in recent years. Using resistance bands, do ankle pulses in all four directions on both feet. Three sets of 30 reps for each foot.
- Single-leg stability: Balance on both legs, one leg at a time. Three sets of one-minute each, using the bands to add tension by pulling the knees apart.
- Single-leg raises. 2 sets of 10 reps. Then, three sets of 20 double-leg raises.
- Core exercises, done on the apartment floor.
- 1 minute each of abdominal crunches, side crunches, planks, pike-ups and other exercises to engage core muscles, which are a big part of diving.
- Squats, using the 40-pound dumbbell and thick resistance bands that he ties around his feet and shoulders to heighten the resistance.
- Single-leg pistol squats, using a band around his foot and shoulder.
- Single-leg squats to the living-room couch and back up. Four sets of 10 reps, on each leg.
- 11 a.m. Outside, to skateboard 1.5 to 3 miles on the trail near his house. “It gets the blood flowing,” Johnson said. “I’m good about social distancing, and there’s usually nobody on the trail.”
- Noon. Lunch at home.
- Early Afternoon. Drive to a nearby park to run with the dogs.
- Midafternoon. Relax,
- Late afternoon. A long walk with the dogs.
“I’ve had to get creative, but I feel like I’m still in good shape,” said Johnson, who is 6-feet. “My body is crazy sore because I’m doing a lot of exercises I hadn’t been.”