7-7:30 a.m. Wake up. Take dogs for a brisk walk.

8 a.m. Make coffee, breakfast and read at the kitchen table.

9 a.m. Take dogs on a longer walk with his wife, about 1-1.5 miles.

10 a.m. Start in-home workout with diving-specific, rehabilitation exercises for shoulders. Using resistance bands, pull the bands apart, then lift up and down. Three sets of 20 reps, for each shoulder.

Rehab exercises for his feet, after undergoing two foot surgeries in recent years. Using resistance bands, do ankle pulses in all four directions on both feet. Three sets of 30 reps for each foot.

Single-leg stability: Balance on both legs, one leg at a time. Three sets of one-minute each, using the bands to add tension by pulling the knees apart.

Single-leg raises. 2 sets of 10 reps. Then, three sets of 20 double-leg raises.

Core exercises, done on the apartment floor.

1 minute each of abdominal crunches, side crunches, planks, pike-ups and other exercises to engage core muscles, which are a big part of diving.

Squats, using the 40-pound dumbbell and thick resistance bands that he ties around his feet and shoulders to heighten the resistance.

Single-leg pistol squats, using a band around his foot and shoulder.

Single-leg squats to the living-room couch and back up. Four sets of 10 reps, on each leg.

11 a.m. Outside, to skateboard 1.5 to 3 miles on the trail near his house. “It gets the blood flowing,” Johnson said. “I’m good about social distancing, and there’s usually nobody on the trail.”

Noon. Lunch at home.

Early Afternoon. Drive to a nearby park to run with the dogs.

Midafternoon. Relax,