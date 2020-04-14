ESPN and the league unveiled their plans for the draft telecast during a conference call Tuesday. The same feed will be seen on both ESPN and the NFL Network, with a separate broadcast on ABC. Both broadcasts will be produced on ESPN’s campus.

Trey Wingo will host the main broadcast, while Suzy Kolber will also be on campus, conducting interviews with players and team personnel from a separate studio. The analysts that would normally join Wingo on set — Mel Kiper, Booger McFarland and Louis Riddick — will participate from home. Kurt Warner, Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah and Michael Irvin of the NFL Network will also contribute commentary to the joint telecast.

A separate broadcast will air on ABC, with Rece Davis hosting alongside Maria Taylor and Jesse Palmer in one studio. Analysts Todd McShay and Kirk Herbstreit will participate from home.

The production staff will be split into more than one room to abide by social distancing requirements. Instead of as many as 20 people in a room, the number will be limited to seven.

ESPN’s vice president of production Seth Markman said the company has been in regular contact with Connecticut state officials about how to proceed with the broadcast, as well as ESPN’s other programming. ESPN, like most news media outlets, has been deemed an essential business. Per state guidelines, all employees on campus have already begun wearing mouth coverings. ESPN is offering bandannas to employees while it looks into acquiring masks. (On-air commentators are not required to wear mouth-coverings.)

“This is the most complicated event that I’ve personally been involved in,” said Markman. “And I’ve been at ESPN for 27 years in June.”

The NFL’s senior vice president of production, Mark Quenzel, said the league has shipped cameras and technical hardware to draft prospects and team officials so they can be interviewed for their reactions to picks as part of the broadcast. Quenzel said the league has recommended that people contact their cable companies to increase their broadband capacities and that strict protocols are in place should anyone need in-person help with the equipment.

“The goal is to have it be self-installed,” he said. “It all comes with instructions.”

The remote feeds will be sent to a video call center before they are routed to ESPN.