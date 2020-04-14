The gesture is as touching as it is impressive.

Longtime Cave family friend Bob Bartkewich said he and others in the community wanted to show the family that they weren’t alone while going through the tragedy. Given the social distancing restrictions amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Bartkewich felt Monday’s gesture was the best course of action.

“I was one of the first guys to hold Colby,” said Bartkewich, who plays hockey with Cave’s father. “He was a good kid.”

“It just goes to show you the impact that the Cave family and Colby had in town,” Bartkewich said.

Cave died Saturday morning at the age of 25 after suffering a brain bleed. Cave underwent emergency surgery Tuesday at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto and was placed in a medically induced coma. He was airlifted to Sunnybrook after being admitted to a hospital in Barrie, Ontario, on April 6. Doctors were removing a colloid cyst, an unusual, generally benign collection of fluid, that was causing pressure on his brain, according to the Oilers.

Cave’s family was with him in Toronto last week but eventually had to leave because of the coronavirus restrictions. Toronto is about 1,800 miles from Battleford.

“Colby’s parents and myself, got to see him through a window and talk to him with a walkie talkie last night,” his wife, Emily, wrote Wednesday on Instagram. “We are no longer allowed to be in the hospital because covid-19 rules. We have no idea when we will be allowed to see him again.”

Cave entered the NHL as an undrafted free agent with the Boston Bruins in 2015 and made his league debut in 2017. The Oilers claimed him off waivers in January 2019. Cave recorded four goals and five assists over 67 career NHL games.

Upon hearing news of his death, many paid tribute to Cave on social media.

“Janet and I are so sad to hear of Colby’s passing,” NHL legend Wayne Gretzky tweeted Saturday morning. “He was a wonderful hockey player with a bright future, but an even better person. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Emily and his entire family.”

“I’ll always love you brother,” former Bruins teammate Anton Blidh posted. “#RIP Colby.”

Former NHL player Eric Gryba was among those lined up to pay their respects to the Cave family Monday.

“Supposedly there is 15km+ of cars lined up outside Battleford right now waiting for the family of Colby Cave,” he tweeted. “A heartbreaking and heartwarming time.”

Cave’s youth hockey team, the Battlefords North Stars, posted gathering information Sunday afternoon on its Facebook page.

“Wear your Hockey Jerseys, or make up signs and whatever you feel in letting Al, Jen, Taylor and the rest of the family know we are thinking of them in this time of need,” the post read.

“The [Royal Canadian Mounted Police] and Battlefords Fire Departments will lead the family from that point across the bridges to the Kramer Cat building where they will head home from there.

“We want to remember how important it is to Social Distance at this time, so we ask that everyone please respect each other.”