“Something strange happens when everybody walks in the door,” said Mark Roth, president of the local supporters’ group. “It doesn’t matter who you are. For about two hours, it’s like you are sitting with your family.”

The family is mourning these days, having lost two club members in 12 days to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

First, there was Bob Hughes, 69, then Alan Hurtado, 29. Both lived in Northern Virginia. There is no known connection between their deaths. The last game before the shutdown was March 7, and Hughes, who died more than three weeks later, had not attended. Hurtado hadn’t appeared in recent memory, Roth said.

“We are a brotherhood,” said Miguel Novillo, a group member and Hurtado’s close friend from Arlington’s Wakefield High School. “We all support Barcelona, a club we all love. To lose one voice and now two voices, it’s going to be hard. We will have to sing extra loud for them.”

When they will have that opportunity remains unclear. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines remain in effect in most of America and, even if they were allowed, there is no soccer to watch.

Like almost every league in the world, Spain’s La Liga is on hiatus — more than two-thirds of the way through a campaign in which Barcelona leads ancient rival Real Madrid by two points for the championship. The Champions League was suspended in the round of 16, with Barcelona and Napoli even after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy.

The usual watch parties — for the D.C. group, as well as more than 1,200 clubs worldwide officially recognized by FC Barcelona — have gone dark. And with the loss of two members, the D.C. chapter has fallen somber.

This spring it was to have celebrated its 10th season as a formal chapter, or “penya,” as a social club is known in the Catalan language; party plans were canceled. There are 257 paying members this season, said Roth, 61, a retired government worker who, until a 2006 vacation to Barcelona, did not follow soccer.

“I bought a Barcelona jersey as a souvenir,” he said, “and when I got back, people I didn’t know wanted to talk about the team. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, what did I do here?’ I started following it and it snowballed.”

The D.C. chapter is as diverse as the metro area, extending well beyond Spanish-speaking fans. Hughes, who died March 29, was from Mississippi and, during 44 years living in the D.C. area, played adult softball with a Capitol Hill team called the Mississippi Mudcats.

An accountant by trade, he also worked with nonprofits. At one of them, he met his wife of 32 years, Laurie.

He coached one of his sons’ soccer teams. He was a fisherman, birdwatcher and soccer lover.

“I could tell you exactly where he sat every week [at Elephant and Castle] and the people he sat with,” said Roth, who is also the group’s chief photographer. “By our standards, he was restrained. He was the opposite of one grandmother who jumps and screams and swears while balancing a beer.”

Hurtado, who died April 10, was born in Bolivia and graduated from George Mason University. He was a property manager. A large man and the life of the party, his nickname was “Big Daddy.”

He supported local sports teams and was a Barcelona fan since childhood. Last year, he visited the club’s revered stadium. He and Novillo were planning a trip next season.

It was Hurtado who turned Novillo into a Barcelona fan and persuaded him to join the local supporters’ group.

“Every time we hung out at his apartment, it was mandatory we watch some sort of Barcelona highlights, maybe from the week before or three years before,” Novillo said. “Messi, Iniesta, Xavi. I didn’t mind. He was so happy watching them.”

On one arm, Hurtado had a tattoo showing, “F;ghter” The semicolon symbolized battles with anxiety and depression.

“We talked about how, no matter what, Barca will fight to the end. He was the same way,” Novillo said. “He never took the easy way out — stubborn as a bull."

Hurtado ended every conversation by saying, “Visca el Barca,” which, in Catalan, means “Long live Barca.”

Novillo said, “Now when I hear it, it’s memories. It’s emotional.”

For Roth, the pandemic was statistics and charts until Hughes died.

“It went from abstract to real,” he said. “And then I saw Alan and it took it in a whole different direction because of his age.”

Roth and another club member participated in a vehicle procession, organized by Hughes’s family, that passed Hughes’s house in Alexandria.

Next time the supporters get together, Roth said, they will honor their departed friends in some way.