A three-time all-American defender for the Blue Jays, Pietramala took over as head coach for the 2001 season after a successful stint at Cornell. At that point, the celebrated program had not added to its national championship tally since 1987. In 20 seasons, Pietramala won two titles and amassed a 207-93 record. He departs as the winningest coach in program history.
Pietramala led the Blue Jays to the Final Four seven times, winning the national championship in 2005 and 2007. After the program joined the Big Ten in 2015, he captured two conference titles. He is the only person to win a Division I lacrosse national championship as both a player and coach.
“For two decades, Dave Pietramala guided our men’s lacrosse program and we are truly thankful for his tireless efforts and the leadership he provided to the young men who represented Johns Hopkins at the highest level on and off the field,” Baker said in the statement. “Very few great players have demonstrated the ability to become great coaches; Dave Pietramala has done that and his legacy as a player and coach is virtually unmatched in the world of college lacrosse."
The Blue Jays finished last season 8-8, their worst record since 2010. The program began this year 2-4 before the rest of the NCAA’s spring season was canceled amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
