What Rogers felt training at home was not an existential wobble but a physical one: The floor of her garage isn’t exactly level. And for an athlete lifting more than a hundred pounds overhead regularly, a level platform to stand on is nonnegotiable.

“I have all my equipment, but I rent my home, so I'm not actually allowed to level it,” Rogers said in a recent phone interview. “Well, I cut up our living room rug. I made layers, so there's a gradient, and then there's some shopping bags shoved under the lower corner. It's definitely temporary. It's better than drilling things — with that, I have no skill."

Her MacGyvered platform in place and extra weights stacked as makeshift lifting blocks, Rogers has resumed her daily training from her garage even though she has no idea when she’ll next compete. The Floridian, who holds multiple American records, had qualified for her first Olympics this summer after narrowly missing a spot in 2016 but had one final event at the end of April before the U.S. team announced its roster.

Now, Rogers is now in limbo. She can’t take time off in case the final qualifying event is set for this summer, but she and her coach aren’t sure how to schedule her meticulously drawn-up routine so that Rogers is lifting her heaviest at the right time.

As a compromise, they chose a date in June.

“Hopefully by then we’ll have a better answer, and we can make a better training cycle at that time,” Rogers said. “We would love to take a month off right now so we can really rest, recover and then build back up to the Olympics. But as soon as all of this quarantine is over, they could say, ‘Okay, in two weeks, you have to go qualify to keep your spot.’ It’s kind of like constant stress. It’s definitely better now than the first week that they told us, because it was like: ‘What do you mean I’m not an Olympian anymore? I got my spot. How are you going to take that away?’ ”

Rogers’s training routine hasn’t changed much since the Tokyo Games were postponed. She still lifts daily but did away with the two-a-day sessions she was completing thrice weekly in anticipation of the late April event.

Her relationship with her coach also has stayed the same despite the country’s move to social distancing: Her coach is based in Oregon and sends Rogers the next day’s workout every night. Rogers usually records her daily sessions and sends along the video so the pair can dissect her performances afterward, but lately Rogers has found a gratifying option in training on Instagram Live, where her 650,000 followers can stream her workouts and her coach can give her feedback in real time.

“That’s our first experience with FaceTime training, and it’s fun,” Rogers said. “We’re doing it mostly for other people, not so much us, because our system works really well. But it is kind of nice to have her there with me, almost.”

Every workout lasts around four hours, usually features a break at the midway point so Rogers can cool down after lifting in her non-air-conditioned Florida garage and centers on the two Olympic competition lifts: the snatch and the clean and jerk. Rogers’s routines also include exercises that strengthen the two lifts, such as squats and pulls, as well as bodybuilding work.

The bodybuilding is primarily so Rogers can keep weight on her 5-foot-7 frame. In the past couple of years, the former gymnast has competed in the 69-kilogram and the 71-kg weight class, but she had to bulk up to compete at the Olympic-standard 76-kg class.

Rogers had met her weight goal just before the Games were postponed. Now, in addition to keeping her regular lifting routines, she must balance her nutrition to maintain her weight as well. It’s a task she has struggled with in the past but feels up to, at least for the time being.

She’s less sure about what she’ll do about her wedding dress. Rogers is set to get married in September.