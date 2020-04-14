MLS was two weeks into the season when, much like other pro sports leagues, the pandemic prompted a shutdown. The soccer circuit, celebrating its 25th season, had hoped to resume in mid-May.
However, the league said, “that is extremely unlikely based on the guidance of federal and local public health authorities.”
Even if health authorities cleared the way to resume playing soon, teams would need up to a month of training camp to allow players to regain fitness. Formal team practices have been banned since mid-March and players have had to train on their own.
Each MLS team is scheduled to play 34 matches. With the regular season slated to end the first week of October, MLS does have calendar flexibility through the end of the year. However, the longer play is suspended, the less chance MLS would be able to reschedule all matches and arrange playoffs.
Sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter to track the outbreak. All stories linked in the newsletter are free to access.
League officials have discussed alternatives, such as a compressed schedule and mini-tournaments at select locations without fans in attendance.
“We continue to learn more every day from the medical experts,” the league said, “and we expect to have additional details in the coming weeks regarding when we can return to play.”