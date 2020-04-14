But don’t be surprised if a blockbuster or two takes place in the early rounds. It is likely that several GMs have already been in touch about potential deals if the draft goes a certain way.

Here are five draft trades that would make sense for both teams:

Chargers trade up for a QB

Los Angeles Chargers get: No. 3 pick

Detroit Lions get: No. 6, No. 37 (second round) and No. 112 (fourth round)

No, this isn’t a trade up to draft Tua Tagovailoa. It’s a trade up to draft Justin Herbert.

There’s a feeling among many in the NFL that Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco prefers Herbert to Tagovailoa. That is largely based on Telesco’s draft history of preferring prospects who didn’t have injury histories in college — and Tagovailoa, who is said to have fully recovered from a serious hip issue suffered in November, had several injuries at Alabama.

Telesco also has a history of being more willing to trade up than down. The Chargers could keep the sixth pick and still get Herbert, the big, athletic passer out of Oregon, but they may not want to gamble that the Miami Dolphins won’t take Herbert over Tagovailoa.

I still don’t doubt that Joe Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert will go in the first six picks, but don’t discount the chances that the Chargers, rather than the Dolphins, move up. After letting Philip Rivers walk, it’s vital that the Chargers get the quarterback of their choice.

From the Lions’ standpoint, General Manager Bob Quinn will be perfectly willing to trade down. They might still draft Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah sixth overall, or they could take Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

Patriots send a guard to the Lions

Detroit Lions get: Joe Thuney

New England Patriots get: No. 67 pick (third round)

The numbers dictate this trade. The Lions, who lost guard Graham Glasgow to the Denver Broncos in free agency, have $29.6 million in cap room, according to the NFL Players Association. The Patriots have only $1.1 million after placing the franchise tag on Thuney at $14.8 million.

Other than Thuney, the Patriots have only five players with salary cap numbers higher than $6.5 million. Not making a trade could force them to cut right tackle Marcus Cannon. The Patriots would rather get a second-round pick, but the Lions’ selection (No. 35) might be too high for them to surrender.

As we saw last year, franchise tag-and-trades are common. Edge rushers Matthew Judon (Baltimore) and Yannick Ngakoue (Jacksonville), safety Anthony Harris (Minnesota) and defensive tackle Chris Jones (Kansas City) could be involved in them this year.

Broncos move up for a wide receiver

Denver Broncos get: No. 10 pick

Cleveland Browns get: No. 15, No. 83 (third round), No. 118 (fourth round)

Broncos executive John Elway has been aggressive this offseason. He added cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey in exchange for third-day draft choices. He signed Glasgow in addition to running back Melvin Gordon and tight end Nick Vannett.

This would be another bold move, done to ensure Denver gets its wide receiver of choice among the draft’s elite trio: Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy, Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III. The Broncos could hope one falls to No. 15, but the New York Jets (No. 11), Las Vegas Raiders (No. 12) and San Francisco 49ers (No. 13) are candidates to draft a wideout, and adding a top receiver to line up opposite Courtland Sutton would help complete a great offseason.

Jaguars trade up for a cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars get: No. 14 pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers get: No. 20, No. 73 (third round), No. 157 (fifth round)

After trading Bouye and Jalen Ramsey and having their deal with Darqueze Dennard fall apart, the Jaguars are desperate for cornerback help. Florida’s CJ Henderson is considered the draft’s second-best cornerback, but he is unlikely to make it past the Atlanta Falcons at No. 16.

For the Bucs, adding picks would be helpful; they enter the draft with just seven. And they can still get an impact player at No. 20.

Giants get back into first round

New York Giants get: No. 31 pick, No. 176 (fifth round)

San Francisco 49ers get: No. 36 (second round), No. 110 (fourth round)

The 49ers don’t have picks in the second, third or fourth rounds, so they will be looking to move down a couple of times to add choices.

I think the Giants will pass on Brown with the No. 4 pick in favor of an offensive tackle, so this move back into the first round would be to target an edge rusher, such as Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos or Notre Dame’s Julian Okwara, or a defensive tackle (perhaps TCU’s Ross Blacklock).

The Seattle Seahawks will complicate things. General Manager John Schneider probably also will be in trade-down mode, particularly if he can re-sign Jadeveon Clowney. Seattle, which has the 27th pick, might end up competing with its NFC West rival in trade talks.