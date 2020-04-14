How U.S. Olympians are training at home

Before the United States moved step by step toward a shutdown, before the International Olympic Committee announced the Tokyo Olympics would be delayed by a year, before the scope and reach of the novel coronavirus was understood widely in this county, Olympic athletes felt the impact as their meticulous training routines were disrupted.

Gyms and pools closed, and social distancing guidelines kept athletes from interacting with coaches and trainers. Each has had to find his or her own way. The finish line has moved, but the goal remains the same.

Here are some examples of how U.S. athletes are adapting with their normal training routines disrupted and their Olympic dreams deferred for a year.

Beer and wine bottles give swimmer Haley Anderson a helping hand. (Family photo) (Courtesy of Haley Anderson/ Courtesy of Haley Anderson)

Haley Anderson, open water swimmer

Accustomed to swimming about eight miles per day, the 28-year-old, two-time Olympian has had to improvise without a pool, so she turned to beer and wine — using full bottles as weights. "Nothing too heavy, but that was the best I could think of," she said.

Canoeist Casey Eichfeld lifts weights in the garage of his apartment. (Family photo)

Casey Eichfeld, canoeist

Eichfeld still manages to get out on the water in North Carolina, albeit not at the U.S. National Whitewater Center, which has been closed. The other 20 or so hours a day are when the pandemic hits home. "I'm getting a little peek at what it's going to be like after I retire," he said.

Diver Steele Johnson gets vertical. (Family photo) (Courtesy of Steele Johnson/ Courtesy of Steele Johnson)

Steele Johnson, diver

Without a pool since Purdue closed its facility, Johnson leans heavily on weight training to build core strength, stretching to maintain flexibility and rehab exercises to help his shoulders and surgically repaired feet. He's doing so with rudimentary equipment, primarily resistance bands and a 40-pound dumbbell he shares with his wife. The biggest challenge? The two Australian Labradoodles who also reside in their small apartment.

Swimmer Phoebe Bacon is making do in a much smaller pool. (Family photo)

Phoebe Bacon, swimmer

Elite swimmers will tell you that 25-meter short-course pools are pale substitutes for the 50-meter Olympic-size models, but they'll do. But when suddenly neither is available, even a neighbor's covered 15-meter pool seems like a good option. "It just needs to be something," the 17-year-old from Maryland said.

Paratriathlete Melissa Stockwell sports a cloth mask sewn by her husband. (Family photo)

Melissa Stockwell, paratriathlete

As a triathlete, Stockwell, a former Army first lieutenant who was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart in the Iraq War, typically would swim every morning, then bike or run in the afternoon. Now, an uninterrupted hour on a backyard stationary bike is the biggest challenge — with a dog and two children younger than 5 nearby.

Sport climber Colin Duffy is working from home. (Family photo)

Colin Duffy, sport climber

Duffy had a multitude of indoor and outdoor training options in Boulder, Colo., and then all at once, he was making the best of the climbing wall in his basement. One of the youngest athletes to qualify for Team USA, the 16-year-old is also finishing his sophomore year of high school under unusual circumstances. "I think I'll look back at March, and just the craziness of it all will really stick out," he said.

Weightlifter Mattie Rogers has the Olympics and her wedding in mind. (Family photo)

Mattie Rogers, weightlifter

Rogers had the weights and bar she needed to keep training but nothing to replace lifting blocks or to take the grade out of her garage floor — nothing, that is, except creativity. She also has competing concerns on the calendar: a September wedding date that's no longer a month after Olympic competition but 10 months before instead.

Artistic swimmers from around the world are training together online. (Andrea Fuentes)

Artistic swimmers

When a sport's main objective is coordinated movement through water, it's tough to practice when team members are scattered … and without water. Accustomed to being in the pool for up to six hours per day, Lindi Schroeder has stopped counting the days since she last swam.

Carlin Isles is no longer on the field, but he's finding ways to stay in shape. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Carlin Isles, rugby

A gym rat without a gym, Isles is gearing up for his second Olympics by treating everything around him as training equipment: He's jumping over chairs, pushing his car uphill, using laundry detergent as weights, and running up and down the stairs at his mom's house — a lot. "I was always self-motivated," he said. "So this isn't foreign to me. I'm used to it."