Now, like so many athletes and non-athletes alike, the 28-year-old is largely confined to the indoors, unable to swim, unable to train as she would like and trying her best to maintain her fitness level amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

So she turned to booze — but in a completely healthy way.

Pre-pandemic, Anderson’s daily workout consisted of a two-hour swim in the morning, 30 to 60 minutes in the weight room and another pool session in the afternoon. She would log eight or so miles in the water in a typical day.

“There’s nothing on land that you can do that’s comparable to swimming,” she explained in a recent phone interview.

At her Santa Monica, Calif., home, Anderson has little weight-training equipment, so she has had to improvise.

“I had to get creative,” she said. “There’s no dumbbells around, so I’ve been using wine and beer bottles. Nothing too heavy, but that was the best I could think of.”

For one exercise — a shoulder-strengthening drill called I’s, Y’s and T’s — Anderson lies facedown on a bench, lifting the beer bottles in her outstretched arms, her body forming the shape of the different letters. In another, she lies on her back, lifting her legs and arms simultaneously. She holds a wine bottle in either hand for added weight.

This isn’t how she envisioned her Olympic training just a few weeks ago. Anderson was at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs last month when she received a message that said the training facilities were closing immediately. She returned to California the next morning and was able to swim for a couple of days.

“But then that shut down, too,” she said. “It felt like I couldn’t do what I needed to do. It was hard mentally: You can’t be in the water, but you also have to train. I mean, the Olympics were four months away. So the postponement was actually a really big relief.”

That was around March 20, and Anderson hasn’t been in the water since. She took a month-long break from swimming following the 2016 Olympics but otherwise has never had this long of a break from the water.

None of this is ideal. She has had to accept that so much is out of her control, and mentally she has had to adjust her life calendar, delaying all of her plans and goals by 12 months.

“I’ve been thinking about 2020 since 2016,” said Anderson, a silver medalist at the 2012 London Games. “It’s not like I started thinking about this on January 1, 2020. … So it’s hard. I was planning training camps and races and trips for this one day in 2020 — this one race. Now it’s like, ‘I hope I don’t lose steam and the momentum I had.’ I still have the same drive and goals.”

Anderson is hoping when restrictions lift in California and pools and gyms reopen, her body will be ready to resume regular training and she’ll have more than a year to shake off any rust.

“I don’t want to come out of this 15 pounds heavier,” she said with a laugh. “I want to stay as active as possible.”

Her sport requires strength but also plenty of endurance and stamina. Anderson alternates between biking and running each day, but it’s not the same as long-distance swimming.

“I'm definitely losing endurance and cardio. I can swim for a very long time, but my running is terrible,” she said. “I retired from running in eighth grade.”

She has a yoga mat and medicine ball at home and bought a suspension band that she uses daily. Plus, she has those wine and beer bottles.