“It’s a great day to be alive,” she posted on Instagram one afternoon in early March, along with a shot of her next to the bike, in her helmet and USA Paratriathlon jersey, with nothing but blue skies above and smooth road ahead.

That’s what training looked like before the world changed and the Tokyo Summer Games were pushed back to 2021.

AD

Here’s what that same bike training session looked like a few days ago, well into this period of self-isolation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic: a stationary bike on her back patio, the dog a few feet away, the kids — Dallas, 5, and Millie, 2½ — playing in the yard. She was shooting for one solid hour, but then the interruptions started:

AD

“Mommy! Mommy! MOMMY!!!” By the seventh time, she gave up.

“Typically my husband is around to help with the kids, but that day it was just me, the kids and the dog,” Stockwell, 40, said in a telephone interview. “That’s what we’re learning now. We’re all doing the best we can, and as badly as I want to get my workouts in, they’re not my priority now. My priority is making things seem as normal as possible for my kids and keeping them busy and also trying to help in the community.”

AD

Stockwell is a former Army first lieutenant — she was awarded a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart in the Iraq War, where she lost her left leg to a roadside bomb in 2004 — and her heart remains that of a first responder. As the coronavirus crisis deepened, she launched a neighborhood group that sends meals to hospitals for the doctors and nurses. It helps remind her of life’s greater purpose.

AD

Until just a few weeks ago, her life, in large part, was centered around training for Tokyo. After competing in the 2008 Paralympics as a swimmer, Stockwell switched to triathlon and won a bronze medal in 2016. Having decided to make one last go of it in Tokyo this summer, she moved her family last year from their Chicago home to Colorado Springs to take advantage of the facilities at the U.S. Olympic Training Center.

On the day the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee shuttered the complex, Stockwell had to rush over to retrieve her belongings. She hasn’t been in a pool since.

AD

“I can speak for all of us,” she said, “when I tell you how much I miss the smell of chlorine.”

As a triathlete, Stockwell’s training schedule was triply regimented. She typically would swim every morning, then bike or run in the afternoon. Once a week, she did all three. After the calendar flipped to 2020, she had begun to streamline her workouts to focus on speed, seeking the fastest 750-meter swim (just less than a half-mile), 20-kilometer (12.4-mile) bicycle ride or five-kilometer (3.1-mile) run she could muster to simulate the distances she would be covering at the Paralympics.

AD

But once the Games were postponed, Stockwell essentially flipped her mental calendar back to 2019 as it pertained to her training. Swimming was no longer an option. With her runs and bike rides, she shifted back to distance training — “More longer, steady miles,” she said. Just the other day, she did a 7½-mile run — longer than she had run in weeks.

AD

One other recent day, she was prepared for a long bike ride but woke up to six inches of snow. Life in Colorado, you know. So she hung out with the kids instead.

“Sometimes you get to the end of the day,” she said, “and it’s like, ‘What did we even do today?’ ”

Because of social distancing guidelines, Stockwell no longer can see her coach in person, but she gets a daily training schedule from him each morning, and her watch transmits data from each workout to the TrainingPeaks coaching app, where he can view the data and make recommendations.

AD

Ultimately, the upending of Stockwell’s training regimen is nothing compared with the upending of her family’s long-range plans.

AD

Stockwell is a meticulous planner. In 2013, when she and her husband, Brian Tolsma, decided to have kids, she made it clear the baby needed to arrive before the end of 2014 to keep her on track for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The deal was if she wasn’t pregnant by March 2014, no baby until after Rio. As it happened, they sneaked it in under the deadline: Dallas arrived in November 2014.

The year 2021, then, was supposed to have been the start of a new chapter, with Stockwell leaving behind her competitive career after Tokyo and joining the workforce full time. Instead, she will be training right through August 2021.

But that means another year of hustling — piecing together an income out of her USOPC stipend, some sponsorships and the motivational speaking gigs that have become her chief source of income. Just last week, she did one speech — via Zoom, of course — for a group of McKinsey executives and another for a group of moms who work for Amazon.

AD

AD

Maybe that’s the lesson of the coronavirus: No matter how much we plan and strategize and optimize, we’re not fully in control of our futures. If Stockwell has to hustle for another year, that’s what she will do. Her next chapter can wait.