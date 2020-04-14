The Tour, the biggest race in cycling, is scheduled to begin June 27 in Nice and end July 19 in Paris, with the auto race scheduled for June 28 near Marseille. There has been no official announcement yet on either event.
The Giro d’Italia earlier was called off along with the Milan-San Remo, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix single-day races. Earlier this month, the International Cycling Union furloughed staff and cut its leaders’ salaries because of the outbreak, with officials citing postponement of the Olympics and Paralympics as well as losing most of its events.
Team Ineos’s Egan Bernal won last year’s Tour de France.
As for the auto race, F1 officials continue to look for ways to rework the schedule, hoping to start it in Europe in the summer and has not ruled out holding some without spectators. Ross Brawn, the managing director of Formula 1, said he believed that a world championship season could be held even if the first race were not held until October. In addition, the season could run into January.
Like other sports, F1 is feeling the financial pinch as income streams from broadcast rights, sponsorships and race-hosting fees are cut off. Only the Monaco race has been outright canceled.
Last month, French Open officials moved the Grand Slam tennis event from May to September, just after the U.S. Open.