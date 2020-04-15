As far as Laimbeer is concerned, it’s really a slam dunk.

“I’m very vocal. I think LeBron is the best player who has ever played the game,” Laimbeer, coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, said Tuesday on ESPN’s “First Take. “He’s 6-foot-8, 285 pounds, runs like the wind and jumps out of the gym.”

AD

A pugnacious and often-suspended enforcer on the Detroit Pistons’ “Bad Boy” teams, Laimbeer and the Pistons were a roadblock for Jordan when he joined the Chicago Bulls as the third overall draft pick in 1984. Although Jordan’s star was ascending, the Pistons were a force that won back-to-back NBA titles in 1989 and 1990.

AD

Laimbeer never shied away from a fight, but what’s more interesting now are the reasons he sides with James. Those early Bulls were “a one-man show,” he said. These days, as a coach whose Detroit teams won three WNBA titles and who was twice WNBA coach of the year, he’s a little more cerebral than physical.

"I firmly believe that [LeBron James] is the best basketball player in the history of the game."



Former "Bad Boy" Piston, and Michael Jordan opponent, Bill Laimbeer. pic.twitter.com/9aTQgnW3n4 — First Take (@FirstTake) April 14, 2020

“ …[W]hen he came in the league from Day 1, he knew how to involve his teammates to win,” Laimbeer said of James. “That’s something Jordan had to learn for a long time.”

AD

Still, Jordan won six NBA titles and James has won three, although his Cleveland and Miami teams advanced to the NBA Finals eight times in his 14-year pro career.

“Now if you go by championships, obviously Michael Jordan has more championships,” Laimbeer, the Pistons’ all-time leader in rebounds, acknowledged, “but I think LeBron in any generation would be doing what he’s doing right now all these years. At the end of the day, I firmly believe that he’s the best basketball player in the history of the game.”

AD

In March 2019, James passed Jordan on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

“Any time I’m mentioned with one of the greats, if not the greatest that ever played this game, it’s crazy to me,” James said during the 2019 All-Star Weekend. “It really is. [Jordan] is somebody I looked up to and always believed was the greatest. It’s pretty cool. I have no idea how I’ve been able to do it.”

AD

James, who wears No. 23, is well aware of the debate and doesn’t shy away from it.

“My motivation is this ghost I’m chasing,” James told Sports Illustrated after the Cavs won the title in 2016. “The ghost played in Chicago.”

More from The Post: