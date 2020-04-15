That’s why what Fauci said Tuesday snapped my head back: MLB by July 4, maybe.

In a podcast, Fauci said, “It’s really going to depend on what evolves over the next a couple of months” with the novel coronavirus pandemic. But, if public health concerns stay on track, he could imagine MLB playing games, in empty stadiums, by the Fourth of July.

What?!

“If you could get on television, Major League Baseball, to start July 4. Let’s say, nobody comes to the stadium … People say, ‘You can’t play without spectators.’ Well, I think you’d probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game. Particularly me,” Fauci said. “I’m living in Washington. We have the world champion Washington Nationals. You know, I want to see them play again.”

The earth contains more epidemiologists, public health experts and state government officials than Fauci. Much more data must arrive, perhaps eight more weeks, and many more voices must be heard than just one 79-year-old Nationals fan.

But it certainly sounds like Fauci is, very tentatively, saluting some variation of the trial balloon MLB floated last week. That preliminary notion called for all 30 teams to stay in different hotels in Phoenix, so they could play games at the Arizona Diamondbacks home park, plus 10 spring training ballparks, as well as three college fields in that baseball hotbed.

“Regarding sports [in general], I think this is going to be implemented by the initiative of the people who own these clubs,” Fauci said. (Psst, Tony: Always mention the unions!)

“There have been some proposals both at the level of the NFL, Major League Baseball, National Hockey League, to get these people tested, and to put them in big hotels, you know, wherever you want to play,” Fauci said. “Keep them very well-surveilled … have them tested, like every week. By a gazillion tests. And make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family. And just let them play the season out. That’s a really artificial way to do it, but when you think about it, it might be better than nothing.”

Part of me is as infantile as the next sports fan. I’d love to see a return of sports if it is safe and smart, two terms that may be impossible to define before there is both an effective treatment and a vaccine for the coronavirus.

But I also grasp the long-term damage to MLB if just one player, or a family member, or team employee, dies of Covid-19 because MLB got impatient and greedy.

The TV revenue from a 100-game MLB season that ends in mid-October with a five-week postseason that finishes by Thanksgiving, would be worth billions to owners and players.

Here’s where we need to hit the brakes — hard. All sports, but especially MLB because it would provide so many games, need to make sure they don’t become political tools.

If you want to talk cynically about bread-and-circus for a still-ailing, economically damaged, severely underemployed country, then MLB is the perfect game. To beat the Arizona heat, start games at 10 or 11 a.m., giving East Coast cities a 1 or 2 p.m. matinee. Then have an indoor Game-of-the-Day in the Diamondbacks park that starts at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. in the East. Finally, play games for West Coast teams at 7 p.m. in Phoenix. Voilà, an MLB triple-header on TV every day!

The combination of fun plus money doesn’t always lead to wise decisions.

Fauci may have a bipartisan record of serving under four Presidents, but he’s still part of the Trump pandemic team. What pressures is he under? And what trade-offs would he, perhaps subconsciously, make so that he felt he’d have leverage with Trump on larger issues than just the risks to several hundred elite young athletes and a few thousand support personnel?

Even straight shooters don’t always hit the bull's eye.

If anyone plays big-time sports in 2020, MLB probably is going to be the canary in the covid-19 coal mine. MLB players could get to game speed in two to three weeks. The return of the Summer Game would carry a lot of emotional weight in a country that has been restricted for so long. Even a partial MLB season that started in August likely would be the first out of the box, in part because baseball naturally has some degree of social distancing. Yes, batters are only a few feet from catchers. Players slide into fielders. And runners are held by first basemen. But that’s nothing compared to the constant contact in the NBA, NHL and NFL.

No sportswriter has the scientific qualifications to evaluate these issues. The players, and their unions, in each sport will be the central “deciders.” They are ones at the most risk — by far. The owners can stay back in their home cities or watch games from remote suites.

For those who don’t know, locker rooms are great incubators, and spreaders of team-wide diseases. Almost every year in MLB some teams get “hit by a bug” with several guys “playing sick” or even missing games. Every team makes fighting germs and viruses a priority. They still lose — a lot. And it spreads to those around the team. Every longtime MLB beat writer (me) is now coughing, sneezing and wondering if he or she has a fever just thinking back on it.

Right now, many weeks from any decision, there is little harm in enjoying the thought that someone as credible as Fauci would suggest, even with many “ifs,” a specific date, sport and logistical method so he could watch his Nationals.

Stay tuned. But stay very cautious. What happens if just one player tests positive on one team? Does that team go into 14-day quarantine? Does that cancel or forfeit all its games? Then what happens to your “league season?” Does it fall apart on one test result?