Larson and all U.S. citizens enjoy the Constitutionally protected right to express themselves — even in profane, repugnant and offensive ways. But doing so can have consequences.

Driving a front-running Cup car is not a right. It’s a privilege that is earned, and one that can be taken away.

Words matter.

Larson, 27, was seventh in the Cup series standings when NASCAR suspended its 2020 season in March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Like many fellow drivers, he since has stoked his competitive fire in iRacing events that are live-streamed to an audience that’s able to watch and listen in. That’s what he was doing Sunday, competing in a non-NASCAR “Monza Madness” iRacing exhibition when he uttered the racial slur, presuming his words weren’t being broadcast.

On Monday, Larson posted a video apology on social media, saying, “I made a mistake, said the word that should never, ever be said. There is no excuse for that. I wasn’t raised that way. It is just an awful thing to say. I feel very sorry for my family, my friends, my partners, the NASCAR community and especially the African American community.”

It wasn’t enough to dissuade his employer, Chip Ganassi Racing, from suspending him indefinitely.

NASCAR followed suit, indefinitely suspending Larson via a statement that brooked no allowance for Larson’s language. “Our Member Conduct Guidelines are clear in this regard, and we will enforce these guidelines to maintain an inclusive environment for our entire industry and fan base,” NASCAR’s statement read.

Meantime, Larson’s major sponsors, including McDonald’s, Chevrolet and Credit One Bank, severed ties.

On Tuesday, Chip Ganassi Racing fired him, calling his comments “both offensive and unacceptable especially given the values of our organization.”

It was the right action, taken for the right reason. Larson’s slur did not reflect the values of the team.

Some defend the use of the n-word as personal expression — not intended as a racial slur but routine trash talk or even endearment. As a 2014 Washington Post exploration of the n-word’s prevalence in American vernacular concluded, “ … it defies black-and-white interpretations and hard-and-fast rules” and must be evaluated in terms of “context, ownership and the degree to which it should be tethered to its awful history — or set free from it.”

In a similar vein, many defend their display of the Confederate flag by explaining that they don’t view it as a symbol of racism but an expression of proud Southern heritage.

If NASCAR’s drive to become a sport that welcomes all is sincere, it must make its values clear on both charged words and symbols.

Former NASCAR chairman Brian France attempted to do so as it relates to the Confederate flag in 2015, when he called it an “insensitive symbol” and requested, though stopped short of requiring, that it be removed from NASCAR speedways.

In swiftly suspending Larson on Monday, NASCAR made clear that the n-word has no place in its workplace.

So, where does this leave the jobless Larson?

In an interview with the Associated Press, team owner Chip Ganassi allowed for the possibility that Larson could return to NASCAR’s top series in the future, even to his own team.

He should not.

Larson is a talent, no doubt. With six career Cup wins and a career-best sixth-place finish in the 2019 Cup standings, he was on pace to be one of NASCAR’s bright stars.

In many regards, his background mirrors that of four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon. A native Californian who started racing at age 7, Larson honed his skills in a variety of cars and series, including USAC midgets, Silver Crown and winged sprint cars. Unlike Gordon, his shift from open-wheel cars to stock cars was paved, in part, by NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Program. Larson’s mother is Japanese-American, and his grandparents spent time in the Japanese internment camps of World War II.

Larson distinguished himself quickly in stock cars. He was named 2013 rookie of the year in NASCAR’s Nationwide Series and then rookie of the year in NASCAR’s elite Cup series the following year.

But for all his talent, Larson is hardly a once-in-a-generation racer. There are other hungry, aspiring drivers in open-wheel racing and stock-car racing’s feeder systems with comparable potential.

Regardless of the intent behind his Larson’s slur — whether hate speech, simple recklessness or plain stupidity — there is no excuse. And there is no way to frame it in a trivial light.

Being a NASCAR Cup driver — or a driver in any reputable series -- has never been strictly about performance behind the wheel. It is equally — not nominally or incidentally -- about being a corporate pitchman and public face of the sponsor that pays the team’s bills. That’s the deal drivers sign on for at all levels.

There are way too many Cup-worthy drivers who can mash the gas and turn the wheel to justify hiring one who perpetuates a past that NASCAR needs to disavow and who projects an image that no corporate sponsor can embrace.

Neither NASCAR’s suspension nor Ganassi’s firing has denied Larson the opportunity to make a living. But they have, at least for now, denied him the most prominent platform NASCAR has to offer: a seat behind the wheel of a front-running Cup car — in this case, the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro.

