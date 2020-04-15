Bibby, a native of Australia, may benefit from the NCAA relaxing its transfer rules due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The NCAA Division I Council will reportedly vote next month on a one-time waiver that would grant transfers immediate eligibility for the 2020-21 season.

If Bibby does get to play immediately, she gives the Terps their third point forward on a team that is moving more and more toward positionless basketball. Maryland used its length on the perimeter to its advantage both on offense and in a new switch-heavy defensive scheme this year.

At 6-foot-1, Bibby helped lead Mississippi State to a 27-6 record and a second-place finish in the SEC this past season before coach Vic Schaefer left the Bulldogs for Texas. Bibby led the team with 38 threes, started all but two games and averaged 7.5 points and 5.2 rebounds.

She was a reserve on the 2017-18 Bulldogs roster that lost the national championship game to Notre Dame.

“Chloe is another proven winner that will bring a ton of intangibles to our program,” Frese said. “Her experience in the SEC and internationally will be invaluable to our young team. At 6-1, Chloe is a very versatile player that can play inside and out. She can shoot the three and will be another strong rebounder for us."

Benzan reinforces an already solid guard position that features sophomore Taylor Mikesell, the team's lone full-time starter returning next year, and freshman point guard Ashley Owusu.

The graduate transfer comes to Maryland after playing for Harvard from 2017-2019 before sitting out this past year. A 5-6 guard from Massachusetts, Benzan led the Crimson with 14.3 points and 34.7 minutes per game in the 2018-19 season.

“Katie is a proven winner and possesses all the leadership qualities you would want on your team,” Frese said. “She will bring a tremendous amount of experience and maturity to our team and will be able to play immediately as a graduate transfer. She is extremely versatile in her skill set with her ability to knock down an open three and she can utilize her basketball IQ to make a play for her teammates, can rebound and get to the free throw line."

Bibby and Benzan join Angel Reese, the No. 2 overall recruit in the nation, as newcomers to College Park this season.

