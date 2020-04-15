Though the league is going forward with Friday’s draft in a virtual format, the start of the season was delayed last week amid concerns of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

AD

Charles, a seven-time all-star and 2012 MVP, is the most notable name to change teams this offseason and prying her from her native New York was no small task. The Liberty have a new owner in Joe Tsai and will move into the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets, this season. Her father’s business, Charlie’s Records, is less than two miles from the arena. The Liberty are also expected to add Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu, the unanimous women’s player of the year, with the No. 1 pick in Friday’s draft.

AD

Charles, 31, played for Mystics Coach Mike Thibault for three seasons in Connecticut and that connection likely played a role in the reunion. She has one season remaining on a three-year, $448,000 deal according to the salary website Spotrac.com.

Charles, an Olympic gold medalist and 2012 and 2016 and a two-time national champion playing for Coach Gino Auriemma at Connecticut, has been named All-WNBA five times and was unanimously chosen rookie of the year in 2010. She ranks No. 10 on the league’s all-time scoring list with 5,982 points and No. 5 all-time in rebounds (3,133). Charles has also been named to the all-defensive team four times. She averaged 16.9 points and 7.5 rebounds last season and has been extremely durable throughout her career, playing fewer than 30 games just once (in 2013, when she played 29). She has missed only four games in the past six seasons.

AD

The loss of the first-round pick in Friday’s draft is not expected to have much of an impact on a deep Mystics roster. Walker-Kimbrough, a 5-9 guard entering her fourth season and a former star at Maryland, averaged a career-best 6.7 points last season and 17.1 minutes per game.

AD

The move offers a clear window into the team’s mind-set after winning its first WNBA title last season. Thibault is set on a repeat, which the WNBA hasn’t seen since the Los Angeles Sparks went back-to-back in 2001-02. And he knows what awaits the Mystics whenever the season starts.