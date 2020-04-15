The NFL is hoping for the best but planning for the potential of facing circumstances that remain challenging, said those people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the details of the league’s planning have not previously been made public.

“I don’t know if it’ll be a one-third-filled stadium, a half-filled stadium or whatever,” one of the people said Wednesday. “The NFL is planning for everything from playing without fans to playing with full stadiums. We know there will be a push from the [federal] government to open things up. I think we’re going to have fans in the stands.”

AD

AD

NFL leaders repeatedly have said in their public statements that the league’s planning will be guided by medical experts and has been geared entirely to this point toward playing a full season with fans in stadiums.

The NFL previously has acknowledged that contingency planning is taking place, without providing details. A high-ranking official with one NFL team said Wednesday there “hasn’t been much discussion outside of whatever [contingency planning] is happening inside the league office.”

The NFL season is scheduled to begin in September. The person familiar with the league’s planning made the point that “the other leagues have to go first,” referring to the fact that Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL are in-season and face more imminent decisions. The league could have to deal with ongoing lockdowns or stay-at-home orders in some states. But the NFL hopes, the person said, that widespread testing for the virus will be available by the fall for players and perhaps fans, and suspects that public health advisories will be issued that will, for example, urge older and other at-risk fans to remain at home.

AD

AD

The NFL’s schedule for the 2020 regular season is expected to be released around May 9 and will account for the possibility of games being lost by a delayed start.

“The schedule is being done in such a way that builds in that flexibility,” the person said.

Another person close to the deliberations said the NFL is “planning for a full season” but will “be reasonable and responsible” in allowing for contingencies.

“Everyone is adjusting to the current dynamics and circumstances,” that person said.

The NFL declined to comment Wednesday on specific contingency plans but said in a written statement: “As we have said, we are committed to protecting the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and communities. We look forward to the 2020 NFL season, and our guidelines and decisions will be guided by the latest advice from medical and public health officials, as well as current and future government regulations. We will continue to plan for the season and will be prepared to adjust as necessary, just as we have done with free agency, the draft, and now the offseason program.”

AD

AD

Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week that the nation’s sports leagues can resume under certain conditions.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci told Snapchat. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [players] in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. … But have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.

“People say, ‘You can’t play without spectators.’ Well, I think you’d probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game — particularly me. I’m living in Washington. We have the world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again.”

AD

Fauci’s comments came one day after President Trump reiterated that he wants sports to return soon as part of his effort to reopen the country’s businesses.

AD

“We want to get our sports back, so importantly. … We have to get our sports back,” Trump said at Tuesday’s briefing by the coronavirus task force at the White House. “I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”

Trump said Tuesday that he would consult NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and other sports commissioners, including Major League Baseball’s Rob Manfred and the NBA’s Adam Silver, as part of the deliberations about reopening the country. Trump’s lengthy list also included UFC President Dana White, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and several franchise owners, including the New England Patriots’ Robert Kraft, the Dallas Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and the Dallas Mavericks’ Mark Cuban.