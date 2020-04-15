UFC 250 originally was scheduled to be held on that date in Rio de Janeiro, but reports suggest that UFC wants to stage the event either in the United States or on the private international island that UFC President Dana White has said is being prepared to host the mixed martial arts events. White planned to put on UFC 249 at Tachi Palace Casino Resort on tribal lands in Lemoore, Calif., before he bowed to a request by broadcast partner ESPN to “stand down” and cancel the event.

ESPN, which airs all UFC pay-per-view events over its ESPN+ streaming service, declined to comment Wednesday on White’s reported plans to stage an event in May. UFC events are produced entirely by the mixed martial arts company itself, with ESPN merely acting as a distributor of the broadcast signal to subscribers, so few if any network employees would need to be on site should the event take place.

Florida is an option for a site. On Monday, its stay-at-home order was amended to allow professional sports events to take place in the Sunshine State, though fans would not be allowed to watch in person.

White has been adamant that UFC will be the first sport to return from the coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered nearly every league around the globe. On Tuesday, President Trump announced that the UFC president will join other figures from the world of sports — including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft — on an advisory panel that will help shape the administration’s plans to reopen the U.S. economy.

Despite a widespread desire for sporting events to return, it may be some time before it will be safe for large groups to gather at stadiums and arenas.

“Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility,” Zeke Emanuel, vice provost for global initiatives and director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, told the New York Times last week. “I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”

Even without fans watching live, a UFC event still would require a sizable number of physically present people: fighters, trainers and other support staff, television production crews, arena workers, etc.

Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, laid out a possible plan forward for professional sports in an interview with Good Luck America that aired Tuesday.

“[P]eople say, ‘Well you can’t play without spectators,’ ” Fauci said. “Well, I think you’d probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game. Particularly me. I’m living in Washington. We have the world champion Washington Nationals. You know, I want to see them play again.”

Even if fans were not allowed to watch live, Fauci suggested that Major League Baseball could return if its players were tested and were sequestered full-time at hotels.

“Keep them very well surveilled … have them tested, like every week. By a gazillion tests. And make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family. And just let them play the season out,” Fauci said. “I mean, that’s a really artificial way to do it, but when you think about it, it might be better than nothing.”

