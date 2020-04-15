“It was really just a normal drug test, except you have to do everything,” Lyles, the world champion sprinter from Alexandria, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “I was the one putting everything into the bottles, packaging everything up, taking my own blood.”

The pilot program is another creative effort to keep the sports world slowly turning, even in the absence of games or competitions. The novel coronavirus pandemic not only has cleared the sports calendar indefinitely, but it has incapacitated anti-doping efforts around the world. Countries such as China, Russia and Canada halted testing altogether. Others, such as the United States, have scaled back severely, focusing on a limited number of “mission-critical” tests.

Before the International Olympic Committee postponed the Tokyo Games by a year, many anti-doping officials worried a months-long lapse in testing would result in the dirtiest Olympics ever staged — and many still fear athletes around the world could reap benefits from this period of lax testing.

“We saw that certain parts of the world had stopped testing — obviously there’s not as much testing anywhere right now — so it was concerning to all athletes. I mean, it still is,” said swimmer Katie Ledecky, who is preparing for her third Olympics. “So I think it’s important to find ways to continue to test. I’m glad they’ve figured out a way to keep that up during these times."

At the USADA’s Colorado Springs office, officials had been toying with alternatives to in-person testing over the past year, and the rapid spread of the coronavirus made the matter urgent last month. The USADA approached 15 Olympic and Paralympic athletes — medal favorites such as Lyles, Ledecky, swimmer Lilly King and wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden — and invited them to volunteer for the pilot program.

“We hate the fact that our clean athletes are going to be questioned. They’re going to go to the Games, win medals and potentially be unfairly questioned because of this time period,” said Travis Tygart, chief executive of USADA. “It’s no fault of theirs. It’s the nature of the world we’re in. We get it. But it’s unfair.

"So we said, ‘Look, we’ve got to reinvent ourselves.’ ”

The result is the first-of-its-kind “virtual testing” program. Because World Anti-Doping Agency regulations don’t allow for virtual testing and some of the methods USADA has incorporated, athletes wouldn’t necessarily be subjected to punishment. But the 15 American athletes will be among very few around the world who will have a stack of test results they can point to from this period.

The tests are still somewhat random. USADA has shipped about a half-dozen testing kits to each athlete. When athletes are notified it’s time for a test, they log into a video conferencing program. They don’t have to take their phone or laptop into the restroom, but the doping control officer does time how long it takes to collect a urine sample. There is also a temperature monitor on the collection jar to ensure the sample is body temperature.

The blood collection is perhaps the biggest difference from a typical test. There are no needles or vials of blood. Instead the athletes put a device on their arm. With a quick prick, it collects four droplets of blood that dry and can be tested.

“It’s a lot less painful than a needle,” Ledecky said. “It was just like a poke to your arm.”

The IOC and WADA are exploring dried-blood-spot testing in the hope that it will be a less invasive, simpler collection process. It has not been approved for regular testing, though.

The athletes then seal the samples and ship them to a laboratory. The whole process takes about as long as a traditional drug test. Ledecky, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, had her first virtual test last week in her Palo Alto, Calif., apartment. She had had two tests in March, just before the pandemic started shutting down the sports world, and she realized then just how difficult adhering to social distancing guidelines is under the circumstances.

“By nature of having those tests, people have to come into your home or they meet you at the pool. But those two tests, they came to my apartment, and I immediately wiped everything down after they left,” she said. “And you’re concerned for them, too. They have to go out and put themselves in all these different environments.”

Tygart sees long-term potential in the program. The 15 U.S. athletes will do the testing for eight weeks. Tygart said if widespread testing still isn’t feasible, he would like to invite more athletes to participate. Anti-doping agencies in Germany and Norway are considering similar virtual testing initiatives, he said.

The gold standard is still an in-person drug test, and Tygart and athletes alike are eager for anti-doping agencies around the world to resume normal testing as soon as possible.