“We got a little bit lucky,” Hixon said Wednesday afternoon, laughing at the memory. “We’d asked the presidents to reconsider early in ’93 and they said no and don’t come back and ask us again for five years. Then, late in the spring, they got together and decided to give us three years as a trial to prove to them that it was the right thing to do.

“The luck part came in the next season.”

Skill likely was a bigger factor. Amherst and Colby, both from the NESCAC, qualified for the D-III tournament, and Amherst beat Colby in the second round. In the round of 16, the (then) Lord-Jeffs met Franklin and Marshall, coached by another D-III icon, Glenn Robinson, who retired last fall with 967 wins.

“They were the top seed, and most people had just about conceded them the championship,” Hixon said. “We built a big lead, then Glenn made some adjustments and we barely hung on. That was a very big deal for us and for the conference.”

Amherst and Williams emerged as D-III powers in the years that followed. George Mason Coach Dave Paulsen coached at Williams for eight years, winning a national title in 2003 and finishing second the next year. He vividly remembers what it was like to coach against Amherst and Hixon.

“I’ve had the chance to coach against a lot of the great coaches,” Paulsen said Wednesday. “Jim Calhoun, Brad Stevens, John Beilein and Anthony Grant come to mind right away. I can honestly say I’ve never coached against anyone better than Dave.”

Hixon had a number of opportunities to move up to Division I, several from Ivy League schools. But the closest he ever came to leaving Amherst was in 2008, when Bucknell offered him the chance to succeed Pat Flannery. Hixon had won his first national title a year earlier and was tempted.

Until …

“I was in the car with my [then 14-year-old] son Matt, and we stopped at a driving range to hit some golf balls,” he said. “We always travel with our golf clubs. As we got out of the car, the phone rang. It was the Bucknell folks. I gave Matt a 20-dollar bill, told him to get some balls, and I’d be there in five minutes. Half an hour later, I hung up, and he’d hit all the balls and was upset.

“I said to him, ‘Matt, are you happy with me coaching at Amherst?’ He looked right at me and said, ‘Dad I’m very happy at Amherst.’ That was it. I knew leaving would be a mistake.”

When Hixon called Bucknell to say he wasn’t taking the job, he offered an alternative: Paulsen.

“Dave was younger than me [by 12 years], and I knew he wanted a crack at D-I,” Hixon said. “I thought he’d be a great choice for them.”

He was right. In seven seasons at Bucknell, Paulsen went to postseason four times: two trips to the NCAA tournament and two to the NIT. In 2012, the Bison went to Arizona and upset the Wildcats in the first round of the NIT.

Hixon was the third coach in D-III history to win 800 games, preceded by Robinson and Wooster’s Steve Moore, who finished with 867 victories. Robinson and Moore retired before the start of this past season, and all three went out at almost the exact same time.

Hixon decided to take a sabbatical last September before the start of the season. His mother had passed away in January, and his father, who is now 90, was struggling with Alzheimer’s. He got his father set up comfortably over the summer but decided in the fall he wanted a break.

“My mom’s death and my dad’s health struggles made me realize that time passes for all of us,” he said. “There were some things I wanted to do. I’m lucky my wife and I really like each other and enjoy spending time together. Plus, I have a number of friends in the NBA, so I was able to travel and spend time with them. I went to see Duke and Kansas play in New York in November. I’d never had time to do that before.”

Aaron Toomey, who had starred on Amherst’s 2013 national championship team, took over as interim coach. Hixon attended just three games to give Toomey space, but watched most games on his computer and kept in constant touch with him because the plan was for him to come back.

Amherst went 18-8, just missing the NCAA tournament.

As the season wore on, the thought of retiring crossed Hixon’s mind. The novel coronavirus was the last straw.

“Life can change so quickly for all of us,” he said. “I want to find warm weather in the winter to play golf and enjoy my family more often.”

Hixon set up a Zoom call with his team last Wednesday. “Not the way I wanted to deliver the news,” he said. “But there was no choice.”

The next day, he let the school know — players first, always. Since the news became public Monday, Hixon has been overwhelmed by the response.

“I think I’d forgotten the number of players I’d coached,” he said. “Forty-two years is a long time.”

Amherst has announced a “national search” for a new coach. Several of Hixon’s former players are currently head coaches in Division III. Hixon isn’t going to endorse one over another, though it’s clear he’d be happy to see Toomey get the job.

“As long as it’s an Amherst guy, I’ll be thrilled,” he said. “It’s been made clear to me that I won’t be part of the decision. I get it. That’s fine.”

There has never been a Division III coach inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, which is about 25 miles from the Amherst campus. With Hixon, Robinson and Moore all retired now, the Hall would do well to induct all three in the near future.

