The team showed off brown and white jerseys with a modernized number font with no outline, white and brown pants and reintroduced a familiar striping pattern on its sleeves, pants and socks. The team’s highly-acclaimed brown color rush uniforms (also with updated numerals) return sans stripes. Inside the collar of every jersey, “1946” replaces “DAWG POUND” to commemorate the year the team was founded. The team also removed the carbon fiber texture pattern from the two brown stripes that go down the middle of the helmet. A big omission in the new set is any sign of orange pants.
We pay homage to the past and look ahead to the future with our new uniforms— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 15, 2020
📰: https://t.co/QdX0WYeRkx pic.twitter.com/KkHuSUIT9F
“We wanted to get back to the roots of who the Browns are,” Browns executive vice president and owner JW Johnson said. “We’ve heard it from our fans and from our players. We needed to get back to our roots.
“As you look at iconic franchises like the Browns, the Bears, the Packers, the Cowboys — they’re true to who they are. They’re not doing a lot of changes and trying to make a lot of flashy moves with their uniforms. I think when we went through the process, it just felt right that we got back to who we are and who we’ll always be.”
The Browns added to Wednesday’s positivity vibes with the announcement that 100 percent of team’s net proceeds from the sale of the new jerseys will go toward the “Hats Off To Our Heroes” Fund in an effort to aide health care workers, first responders, educational professionals and others who are playing significant roles in combating the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The Browns are the sixth NFL team to make either a uniform or logo change this offseason. So far, the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers have unveiled a new logo (the Rams new uniforms set to debut in the coming months while the Chargers are slated to unveil new uniforms on April 21). The Indianapolis Colts introduced changes to small changes to their logos and uniforms and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons unveiled new uniforms. The New England Patriots will also reportedly debut new uniforms this month but will not be making changes to their logo.
