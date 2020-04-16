The father and son who share a name instead talked about sports or McKennie’s preparation for the NFL draft. The former Maryland offensive lineman had just received a letter from the Baltimore Ravens. The franchise expressed interest in McKennie and disappointment that the pandemic had canceled upcoming scouting opportunities. McKennie’s dad wanted to talk about that.

Others family members noticed how the 51-year-old seemed quiet and down. But with McKennie, he acted like nothing was wrong. Even now, he still downplays the severity of all that transpired.

AD

AD

McKennie’s father was hospitalized in Pennsylvania for nearly a month after his condition quickly deteriorated. Five days after he arrived at the emergency room, he moved to the intensive care unit. That evening, he was intubated. He stayed in a coma for 15 days. His family worried he could die alone.

“The toughest part about this all,” McKennie said, “is just being so helpless.”

More than 30,000 people have died in the United States as the coronavirus has swept across the country, where there are more than 600,000 confirmed cases. Among those impacted was the McKennie family, whose son, Ellis, played for Maryland from 2015 to 2019, and amid the outbreak, faced days filled with dread, fear, but ultimately hope.

AD

When McKennie’s dad arrived at the hospital in mid-March, the U.S. recorded fewer than 2,000 confirmed cases per day, compared to more than 20,000 cases each day in the last two weeks. McKennie, who interned on Capitol Hill last summer and will soon finish his master’s in public policy at Maryland, watched the White House’s daily briefings. He followed the rising death toll and all the frightening data that worried sons and daughters, families and friends. Doctors told McKennie’s mom, Jodi, they continued to try their best each day without seeing any improvement.

McKennie and his dad have followed parallel paths in life. McKennie’s dad played basketball at George Washington, and McKennie will begin law school there this fall. (If an NFL team signs McKennie, that plan will go on hold.) McKennie’s dad always gave his son a hard time for not having “McKennie III” on his football jersey. McKennie’s dad majored in political science. His son studied government and politics at Maryland. They both love the Philadelphia Eagles.

AD

It’s hard for McKennie explain their relationship. He mentioned the country song, “Watching You,” about a kid who wants to be like his dad one day. McKennie said that’s the best way to describe the role of his father.

AD

Once his dad tested positive for the coronavirus, McKennie couldn’t stay with his mom and younger sister, who were both quarantined at their home in McSherrystown, Pa. He lived with his aunt for two weeks instead.

McKennie received a call each morning from his mom, who passed along updates from the doctors. He’d drive over to the hospital and sit in his car. How long he stayed depended on the severity of that morning’s news. On a particularly bad day, McKennie’s older brother, an uncle and a close friend of his dad all joined. They stayed from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Other days, McKennie sat alone in the quiet and prayed. When the nurses found out about McKennie’s trips, they decorated the window of his dad’s room with paper hearts so he would know which one was his.

AD

“It just made me feel closer,” McKennie said. “We couldn’t go see him. He couldn’t hear us. He didn’t know that we were there thinking about him. It kind of felt like the only thing I could do at the time.”

AD

After those visits, McKennie often stopped to buy cold brew coffee for himself and strawberry doughnuts for his sister. He would drop off the food at his family’s home, leaving it on the porch. His mom and sister watched from the window and waved. Once McKennie returned to his car, his sister would run out and grab the doughnuts. He asked his mom every day if they needed anything.

During these weeks, McKennie’s mom said the doctors and nurses who worked with her husband became “his family and my voice.” She begged to visit, to hold his hand and say goodbye if it came to that. She promised to wear all the protective gear, but the hospital still couldn’t allow guests.

AD

In late March, with her husband in a coma, nurses called McKennie’s mom on FaceTime, and she saw her spouse for the first time in over a week. She and the nurses talked, cried and prayed together. The following day, they called again so McKennie could speak to his dad, who was still unresponsive.

AD

McKennie teared up while talking, and after the call, “he’s standing on the front porch sobbing,” his mom said. “And I can’t even touch him.”

The doctors tried a few different aggressive treatments, but early on, McKennie’s dad showed no progress. They considered moving him to a different hospital, but McKennie’s mom said her husband wasn’t stable enough and the other facilities couldn’t handle an additional patient. By then, he had pneumonia in both lungs and his fever hadn’t subsided. They worried about kidney failure and septic shock. At one point, a social worker at the hospital asked if the family had burial plots, “which makes it all so very real,” McKennie said, and “makes his recovery so miraculous.”

McKennie’s mom leaned on the Candice Christie, the mother of former Maryland offensive lineman Sean Christie and a nurse in New York. She offered guidance about what questions to ask. Jodi McKennie kept a journal, filling it with all the information she received from the doctors and nurses. Finally, one afternoon at 3:07 p.m. — she wrote down the time of the calls — the pulmonologist called and said: “You know what? Things are slowly improving.”

AD

AD

“What did you say?” Jodi McKennie responded.

One letter at a time, the doctor spelled the words, “Slowly improving,” which she copied into the spiral-bound notebook in all caps.

The team of doctors removed the ventilator on April 6, and that afternoon, the nurses called McKennie’s mom.

“I’m okay,” he told her. “I love you.”

That’s all he could manage. But that’s all the family needed to hear.

McKennie’s dad moved back into a regular hospital room a couple days later as he continued to improve. Last weekend, doctors took him off oxygen to see if he could breathe on his own for a day. He could. So with that, he finally had a path toward returning home.

AD

Wearing an Eagles hoodie, McKennie’s dad left the hospital Monday in a wheelchair. Still weak and tired, he hugged his wife and gave a thumbs up. McKennie’s dad had no underlying health conditions. He turns 52 this Sunday. An NFL team could give his son a chance to play professionally in the coming weeks. McKennie tweeted a video of his dad leaving the hospital, surrounded by a crew of cheering doctors and nurses.

AD

“This is hope,” McKennie wrote.

McKennie followed his parents home, then stood at the door to make sure his mom could help his dad get up the stairs. McKennie still can’t stay at the family’s house, but this time he left his father with a return to normalcy in sight.

AD