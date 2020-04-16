“It really felt like a celebration, which was awesome,” Patterson said in a phone interview. “I didn’t look at it with any pain or remorse, or, ‘Oh, what could’ve been.’ I looked at it like, ‘This is really cool that the Nationals would invite me back with my wife and my son.’ I got to see all of my old teammates and their families. It was a fun reunion.”

The joy he derived from the experience came as a pleasant surprise to Patterson, for whom baseball had been a source of pain — both physical and psychological — throughout much of his career and retirement. As a promising young pitcher with the Diamondbacks, he used drugs and alcohol to self-medicate and cope with feelings of failure. Then, after finding success with the Nationals and leaving the game, he lost his purpose and direction in life.

Patterson details his personal struggles with depression, anxiety and addiction, and offers a road map to recovery in his new book, “Perspective, Perception, Perseverance: How to Understand and Navigate Life’s Challenges.”

“It was one of those things that I knew that I needed to do, because I had so many things that I wanted to get out and let go of,” Patterson said of why he decided to finally write his life story, several years after he was first offered the opportunity. “I could finally face it all, and I had perspective on my career, and the things that I had been through. Wherein my mind some things were a big deal, once I wrote them down on paper, I realized, ‘That’s ridiculous. Why are you stressing about that?’ So much more made sense. I was able to get closure on different parts of my life, and I was able to be grateful for so many things in my life.”

As the fifth overall pick out of West Orange-Stark High School in Texas in the 1996 amateur draft, Patterson seemingly had it all. The right-hander moved quickly through the Diamondbacks’ minor league system before Tommy John surgery slowed his rise. Patterson made his major league debut as a 24-year-old in 2002, but lost sight of his goals and wished to be traded after beginning the following year at Class AAA. During the fall of 2003, Patterson started seeing a therapist after hitting rock bottom for one of the first times in his career.

Patterson was traded to the Montreal Expos in 2004 and enjoyed the best year of his professional career after the franchise relocated to Washington in 2005. During the Nationals’ inaugural season, Patterson went 9-7 with a 3.13 ERA. He loved playing for Nationals Manager Frank Robinson. Patterson recalled one particular start in Pittsburgh when he allowed four runs on three homers in the first three innings while battling illness and a stiff back. He was sitting in his customary spot at the end of the bench when Robinson sidled up beside him before the third inning, looked him in the eyes and said, “I know you’ve got some things going on, but you’re better than this.” Despite the fact that he had already thrown close to 50 pitches, Patterson vowed to go seven innings. Robinson nodded and walked off.

“He kicked me into a gear that I needed to be in, and from that point on, I shut them down,” said Patterson, who retired 12 of the next 13 batters he faced before running into trouble in the seventh. With one out and a runner on first, Patterson walked Bobby Hill on a 3-2 pitch that was close enough to have been called a strike.

“It was a perfect pitch on the outside corner, the umpire called it a ball, and Frank lost his mind,” Patterson said. “He came out of the dugout, screaming at the umpire. Frank knew what that meant. It wasn’t just a walk. I made a promise that I would go seven innings, and he was standing up for me and supporting me. It’s something I had never experienced with any other manager. He cared about me and I cared about him.”

Six weeks later, Patterson delivered one of the greatest pitching performances in Nationals history, a four-hit shutout of the Los Angeles Dodgers at RFK Stadium, in which he struck out 13 and walked none. Patterson entered 2006 looking to build on that success, but a series of nerve ailments in his right forearm limited him to 15 starts over the next two seasons. Patterson underwent surgery in September 2007, was released by the Nationals the following March and never pitched in the big leagues again.

Patterson and his wife, Shannon, the 2005 Miss District of Columbia, traveled the world after his retirement, but his self-worth was still tied to his ability to throw a baseball. Over the next few years, his bad habits and feelings of depression and anxiety returned, and during one particularly low moment, Patterson said he experienced “extreme suicidal thoughts.”

“We’re only talking about over a matter of a couple of hours,” he said. “I was very depressed all of a sudden. I said, ‘What is going on? This doesn’t feel right.’ I went and sat in my wife’s office and talked to her. I explained what I was thinking. Just releasing that and getting it out helped me so much.”

Patterson hasn’t had a suicidal episode since, and credits his family, including the couple’s three-year-old son, Palmer, for keeping him grounded. As a motivational speaker, he now encourages others to ask themselves, “Are you okay?,” and to reach out for help when the answer is no. Patterson has worked to find balance in his life, starting his own property development company and offering individual pitching lessons to kids. His primary competitive outlet is on the golf course.

Other than a couple innings here and there of an intriguing pitching matchup he stumbles upon while flipping through the channels, Patterson still doesn’t watch much baseball. He has made it a point to watch the World Series in recent years and, as someone who grew up around Astros fans 90 miles east of Houston, had a vested interest in the Nationals’ triumph last October.

“I have a connection to D.C. that I will always have,” Patterson, who now lives outside Dallas, said. “It’s where I had the most fun, I loved the city and I met my wife there. There was fun banter with friends I grew up with [during the World Series]. It gave me some bragging rights.”

Patterson said one of the highlights of his trip to the All-Star Game two years ago was fans coming up to tell him about the first time they saw him pitch or their memories of his dominant outing against the Dodgers. It’s easy to look back on the good times. Now 42 and a first-time author, Patterson has also accepted his failures and forgiven himself for the mistakes he’s made.

“Another reason I wrote the book is because I felt like I was trying to hide my story,” he said. “Of course I felt a little bit of guilt and shame about some of the reactions I had, but looking back, I did have success. I did overcome all of these things. That’s not something that I need to hide from. This is me, this is what happened and I’m proud of getting to this moment.”

