“After much thought, prayer and consideration, I feel it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal and explore other options at this time,” Mikesell said in a post on Instagram. “I would like to say thank you to my coaches, professors, and TerpNation for supporting me every step of the way. Most of all I want to say thank you to my teammates for becoming my sisters for life.”

Mikesell, who often handled point guard duties for the Terps, made a name for herself as a freshman as one of the best long-range shooters in the Big Ten. In the 2018-19 season, she made more three-pointers than any Terp in a single season, male or female, with 95 in 34 games, and was voted Big Ten freshman of the year.

As a sophomore, she helped anchor Maryland’s offense as the Terps finished the season with 17 straight wins. Mikesell averaged 11.2 points and shot 42.5 percent from three her sophomore year.

“We really appreciate Taylor’s hard work in her two years,” Coach Brenda Frese said in a statement to The Washington Post. “Taylor contributed to a lot of wins here at Maryland and she was part of two Big Ten championships. We wish her nothing but success as her journey continues.”

Her departure leaves Maryland with nine players on the roster after the Terps added a pair of transfers Wednesday. Mississippi State transfer Chloe Bibby and Harvard graduate transfer Katie Benzan will be contributors, but Maryland will be severely inexperienced heading into next season. Guard Channise Lewis is the only four-year player left on the roster. Everyone else will enter next fall having played for just a year.

