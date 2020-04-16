Charles is undeniably among the most accomplished players of her, or any, generation. Since being selected first overall in the 2010 draft and winning WNBA rookie of the year, the 6-foot-4 center has been a regular season MVP (2012) and seven-time All-Star.

But there are other important components to Charles’s overall game that make the acquisition by Coach and General Manager Mike Thibault worth the steep price of a first-round pick in Friday’s draft, all three of the Mystics’ picks next season and reserve guard-forward Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Offensive versatility

Charles led the WNBA in scoring in 2016, averaging a career-best 21.5 points. In each of the past two seasons, she averaged 19.7 points. Charles’s career scoring average of 18.1 is the eighth highest in WNBA history, and her 5,982 points rank 10th all-time.

The lion’s share of that production has come with Charles commanding the painted area, using a variety of interior moves to gain separation from defenders and score even with the slightest of openings. In the early part of her career, Charles basically was unguardable on the low block.

But then came the age of position-less basketball, and Charles has adapted and evolved.

From 2016 through last season, she made a combined 83 three-pointers. In her first six seasons in the league, including the first three playing for Thibault when he was coach and GM of the Connecticut Sun, Charles combined to make two three-pointers in 17 attempts.

“It certainly has made her a bigger threat,” Thibault said of Charles’s expanded shooting range. “Part of my talk with her is I thought she needs to get back to playing a little bit more in the low post than maybe she did the last two years.”

That discussion was predicated on the presumption Charles probably won’t be double-teamed in the post while on the court with Elena Delle Donne, the reigning WNBA MVP, and Emma Meesseman, the WNBA Finals MVP.

Defense and rebounding

Thibault always has been partial to players who check the boxes in hustle categories. That makes Charles an ideal fit on a roster with the imprint of Thibault, who orchestrated yet another blockbuster trade since taking over a woeful franchise before the 2013 season and transforming it into a champion.

Charles has been voted first- or second-team all-defense four times and provides the Mystics with another sturdy post player to try to bother the WNBA’s two most physically imposing centers, Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces and the Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, both of whom are listed at 6-foot-8.

In this past season’s WNBA semifinals against the Aces, Thibault rotated Meesseman and LaToya Sanders, a defensive specialist and menacing shot-blocker, on Cambage, who averaged 23.6 points and 11.4 rebounds during the five-game series.

“It’s six more fouls to use,” Thibault joked. “We’re not going to get somebody that’s that size to go play against them, so what you need is a post player who’s willing to dig in against them and share the load. In the Vegas series, Emma and LaToya tag-teamed playing against Cambage, and they took a beating for it.

“We tried to cut that beating into thirds instead of halves right now.”

A hidden part of what makes Charles, who has led the WNBA in rebounding four times, a valuable team defender is an ability to frequently limit opponents to a single shot by collecting the rebound. Not coincidentally, that philosophy matches what Thibault sought to upgrade this offseason.

Charles also is one of the more durable players in the league, having missed 10 games in 10 seasons.

Intangibles

Charles has won titles internationally (twice each in Turkey and Poland) and in college (twice with Connecticut) but continues to chase an elusive WNBA trophy. At 31, her motivation in joining the Mystics is to complete an otherwise stacked championship resume.

Over the past two seasons with the Liberty, Charles was part of a rebuilding franchise that won a combined 17 games since the departure of former coach and general manager Bill Laimbeer to Las Vegas and came nowhere close to qualifying for the playoffs.

It was clear Charles wasn’t going to have an opportunity to capture a championship with her hometown team, and her longtime player-coach relationship with Thibault made renewing the partnership almost a no-brainer.

Last season was about bringing a WNBA championship to the District for the first time, in addition to getting Thibault and Delle Donne their first rings. This season, the focus turns not only to repeating but to ensuring Charles has a WNBA championship to punctuate a Hall of Fame career.

“We have a window that’s open right now for a while,” Thibault said. “The core of our team is 30 and under. You have a lot of our players in their mid-20s to late 20s. I felt like by bringing Tina in we were kicking our window wide open to give us an opportunity over the next several years to compete for a championship.”

