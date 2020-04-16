“I’d rather be walking Bourbon Street and looking for a good place to get some beignets,” Brooks said, transporting himself to New Orleans, where the Wizards had originally been scheduled to face the Pelicans on Monday.

AD

Much like the rest of the NBA, Brooks, who is in his fourth season as head coach of the Wizards, has been adjusting to home life during the suspension of games. However — unlike many people who are isolating in their homes right now — Brooks has returned to a house he visits only sparingly through the year.

AD

Since 2016, the Brooks family has lived a bicoastal life. When Brooks signed a five-year deal to coach the Wizards, his son Chance had started college at the University of Southern California while his daughter Lexi was a sophomore in high school. Rather than disrupting Lexi’s routine, Brooks and his wife Sherry decided that she and the kids would remain in California while he would live in Washington.

(Chance now attends Georgetown Law and lives with Brooks in Washington, while Lexi is a freshman at USC.)

AD

Had a global pandemic not interrupted, Brooks would still be in Washington. These days, however, Brooks is researching how to humanely fight gophers and trying to replicate the poses he learned at his now-shuttered hot yoga studio.

Here’s how Brooks is adjusting to the quarantine and being back with his family.

AD

Q. What’s your day like today?

A. Today my wife and I are going to go to a … nursery. Buy some ground cover and clean up some of the front yard that’s missing due to gophers. [Laughs.] So I Googled how to get rid of gophers the natural way and then I’m trying to figure out if that will work. I don’t really want to kill them. So we’re doing that and we’re going to replace all the damage the gopher has done to our front yard. [Laughs.] So that’s what I’m doing today, instead of preparing for Zion.

AD

Q. Have you grown a quarantine beard?

A. I don’t know if you’d call it a beard but it’s facial hair. A little patchy and a few different colors now.

Q. When did you make the decision to go to California?

A. I was in D.C., hoping that somehow, some way, this would all pass and the season would start back up and we knew that wasn’t the case. We were hoping that we would go to one-ball, one-basket, one-coach, one-player type of workouts and then we were waiting for that and … they made the announcement [of] no practice or individual workouts. That’s when I decided to jump on a plane and get back to California.

AD

Q. Is it strange being back home?

A. Home is D.C. I’m in California probably six weeks a year, maybe seven or eight tops. But I’m basically in D.C. … After the season, there are pre-draft workouts, summer league workouts, then you’re in Vegas it seems like for several weeks. So D.C. is home. Although I have a place in California. My wife is back and forth.

AD

Q. How have you been adjusting without your normal routine?

A. It was definitely different because there’s no live sports to watch, that obviously has centered around my life, my kids’ lives and my wife’s life. So we didn’t have that. Now it’s just re-connecting in a way that we used to a long time ago, when it’s just family time. Now it’s Netflix and puzzles. Last night, my son taught my wife and I how to play poker. … With the yoga studio closed, I try to go off memory and end up as a bad version of a 20-minute workout. And then going on super long walks, but I’m known to do that in D.C. so that hasn’t changed.

AD

Q. Over the years when you have returned to California, did you have to reintroduce yourself to your kids after being away?

AD

A. The cool thing now with the technology we have … you can connect with people who you want to connect with and it’s easy. It’s allowed me to always stay connected with my family daily. And even through the rigors of an NBA season, you still were able to connect, whether it was a quick two-minute FaceTime call, a text before the game — you could always do that with your kids. It never made me feel like I was missing out … I mean, I wasn’t there physically but I was always around and I felt involved and I hope that they felt that I was around. The last thing I wanted to do was to go through life and not have the memories and the experience and the relationship with my kids. That’s just part of being a parent. You have a job to do and you have to do it, no matter if you’re a basketball coach or you’re a teacher, a fireman, you’re still going to have to spend time away from your family, your kids. But that’s also part of growth and developing and for them to be able to develop as well.

Q. This season, you stayed connected with Sherry in an interesting way, right?

AD

A. I have an Apple iPhone watch, my son brought it for Christmas. Keeps you in check, see your steps and heart rate. My wife challenged me to a seven-day challenge to get 600 points a day and you have to walk almost three hours to get to that many points. There were times after the game, I would be like 130 points short and if the weather was decent … I would walk the city after the games. I would walk sometimes 'til midnight. I would walk around the White House or the Washington Monument, just so she wouldn’t beat me in the challenge. My kids always say she’s in Beast Mode all the time … but she’s incredible, she’s incredible with my kids. Like I said, I wouldn’t be in my position without her.

AD

Q. If the season returns, how will you get back into the NBA mind-set?

A. Let’s hope that there is a season but like I tell everybody, we have to get over the virus first and make sure everybody’s in a good place and safety is the No. 1 priority and then if all that takes place and we can have an NBA season, that would be wonderful. We all love to do what we do and it’s not getting back to work, it’s getting back to something I love to do. I can’t wait for the great opportunity because really it’s going to be a fun challenge, if it does happen. I just would love the opportunity to be back to games because that means the world is in a better place.

AD

Read more on the NBA: