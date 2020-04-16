“I’m really glad to hear that he’s feeling good,” McVay said. “He’s healthy and he’s on the road to recovery. I think we all understand the severity of what this has meant for some people.”
McVay said the Rams acted quickly and were able to prevent other players from being exposed.
“I think he did a great job of letting us know right away so we could be timely in our response and making sure that we didn’t expose anybody else to that,” McVay said.
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton has recovered after being the first known NFL figure to test positive for the virus.