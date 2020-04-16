Previously, top prospects who wanted to skip college but still play competitively had to go overseas for a year because the NBA requires players to be 19 years old during the year of the draft. Five-star recruits in the 2019 high school class, RJ Hampton and LaMelo Ball, both played in Australia’s National Basketball League during the 2019-20 season and are expected to be first-round picks in the 2020 NBA draft.

Green will join a “Select Team” that has a few roster spots for elite high school players and will play a reduced schedule, Yahoo Sports reported. This team does not have an affiliation with an NBA franchise, and players will enter the following year’s draft just as they would if they had been one-and-done college players. Green’s success level in taking the leap from high school to this “Select Team” to the NBA will likely impact how other young players perceive the viability of this route.

“It’s been a crazy, exciting experience for me and my family,” Green said in a video. “A lot of opportunities that came. But the ultimate end goal is to get to the NBA.”

Isaiah Todd, a five-star recruit once committed to Michigan, said Tuesday he would not play college basketball next season and would instead play professionally. Todd, according to the Athletic, is expected to sign an NBA G League deal and join this “Select Team.”

In October 2018, the G League introduced the concept of a professional path for elite high school prospects, offering $125,000 for the five-month season, but until now, these players did not have the chance to play for a designated team. The G League will also reportedly give Green a full scholarship if he wants to work toward his college degree and will provide other developmental opportunities.

“It’s going to be a lot of pressure, but at the same time, I think I’ll handle it well,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “I’ve been handling the attention since the ninth grade, so I’m pretty used to it. I got a small circle that keeps my head right. I think I’ll be fine. Hopefully, everything goes right so players can take this route in the future.”

Green told Yahoo Sports that had he decided to go to college he would have chosen Memphis, coached by former NBA star Penny Hardaway. Auburn, Oregon and Florida State were among the other schools in the mix for Green, who played his senior year for Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. Green was ranked the No. 3 overall recruit by 247Sports and No. 2 by Rivals. He was part of the United States’ gold medal-winning teams at the 2019 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2018 FIBA U17 World Cup.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a player and a person of Jalen’s caliber to the NBA G League,” G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said in the statement. “He represents the next generation of NBA players, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him develop his professional skills in our league. Jalen will learn from an NBA-caliber coaching and player development staff as he begins his professional basketball journey in the NBA G League.”

