How will it work? No one seems really sure. Less than 48 hours before the draft was set to start, the league still hadn’t disclosed any logistical details. We know there will be conference calls and video feeds. We know there won’t be people gathered at a central location. We know there will be 12 picks in each round.

“I think it’s a silver lining,” Dallas Wings president Greg Bibb said. “Obviously what we’re dealing with as a society in general is awful … but I think if there’s any kind of silver lining in this situation, it is the fact that we have an opportunity to kind of own the sports landscape on Friday night.”

Things get going at 7 p.m. Here are five things to watch.

With the No. 1 pick …

The New York Liberty have the first selection and it is all but guaranteed to be Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, the NCAA player of the year. Ionescu is just the second player to win the award unanimously since its inception in 1995. The guard was named AP All-America three times and was the first player in college history to post 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. She averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds while leading the Ducks to a 31-2 record.

Former WNBA star Rebecca Lobo said Ionescu’s “competitive fire” is what sets her apart from other greats. That inner drive was one of the reasons she became close with Kobe Bryant before his passing.

“Her competitive will to win, her desire to win — that’s mentioned even before her skills,” Lobo said. “Great shooter. She has great size. Terrific in the pick-and-roll. She can pass. She’s got everything you’d want in the skill set. But the No. 1 thing people talk about is her competitiveness and her competitive fire."

The defending champs

The Washington Mystics, who won the franchise’s first WNBA title last fall, took a bold step toward a repeat this week by trading out of Friday night’s first round to land 2012 MVP Tina Charles (the deal also included three 2021 picks and guard Shatori Walker-Kimbrough). The Mystics now have one of the most dynamic frontcourts in the league with Charles, Elena Delle Donne, coming off her second MVP season, and Finals MVP Emma Meesseman. The team also added Leilani Mitchell, last season’s most improved player, via free agency.

Washington, which won’t pick until the end of the second round, has no glaring holes, allowing Coach/GM Mike Thibault a moment of levity while discussing the Charles trade.

“We just got one of the best players in the draft, so I’m not worried about the draft at this point,” Thibault said. “ … We’re in a very luxury spot right now. There’s nothing we have to do. None of our draft picks this year, whether we still had our first or not, were going to come in and be a key part of our team, necessarily. … We didn’t need a savior."

Moving on from Maryland

Kaila Charles began her Maryland career with a Big Ten tournament championship and a run to the Sweet 16. It ended with another conference tournament title but an aborted NCAA trip. The 6-foot-1 guard is now headed to the WNBA and is expected to be an early second-round pick.

Charles led the Terps to a 28-4 record, a season that ended with them on a 17-game winning streak and No. 4 ranking. She averaged 14.3 points (No. 11 in Big Ten), 7.3 rebounds (No. 8) and a .500 field goal percentage (No. 4).

“I’m still excited,” Charles said. “Even though I didn’t get the closure [on her senior season] that I wanted. … I’m just excited to hear my name and see where I’m going to be heading. I haven’t really thought about what my emotions will be. We’ll just see on Friday how it all unfolds, how it all goes. I’m very, very excited, because this is something I’ve been dreaming about. And now it’s turning into a reality.”

All eyes on Dallas

The Wings were sitting in an organization-changing position with the No. 2 overall pick and three other first-round selections when the week began — Nos, 5, 7 and 9. That gave Dallas the flexibility to pursue trade packages or sit back and collect young talent. The organization moved that No. 9 pick, the No. 15 overall pick and guard Tayler Hill to the Liberty for a 2021 first-round pick (from the Mystics) and the Liberty’s 2021 second-round pick.

Bibb said the franchise has been planning for this moment for two years as he was enticed by the number of quality prospects he envisioned being available. There was also hope of an influx of talented draft-eligible juniors, and this class has three.

“We really emphasized getting draft picks as assets in return rather than established players that … I would have felt we weren’t getting the value in return that we were giving,” Bibb said. “ … It’s a really solid draft class and Friday is a very important day for us. If we get it right, it could set the chart for our organization for the next decade and beyond.”

Rest of Round 1

After Ionescu, the rest of the first round remains a mystery. Forwards Satou Sabally (Oregon) and Lauren Cox (Baylor), guards Chennedy Carter (Texas A&M) and Tyasha Harris (South Carolina) are considered the next tier of talent in a fairly deep draft.

“Any one of those players can be a cornerstone-type player, depending on how you use them,” Liberty Coach Walt Hopkins said, “and I think that hopefully you have a system in place and players in place you’re able to build around one of those players. And in the case of a Lauren Cox or someone like that, she might be a little bit better attuned to be a piece of a system rather than a cornerstone, but the rest of the group is pretty strong, and you could probably make an argument for any of them.”

Ava Wallace contributed to this report.

