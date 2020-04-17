Solomon, better known as “Solly” to listeners of the “Steve Czaban Show,” launched the half-hour “Steve Solomon Show” on Patreon last Wednesday. The first episode was released one day after he got a call from his boss, The Team 980 program director Chris Johnson, who told him that his 19-year run at the station was over, at least for now.

“If social distancing works and they open the country again and business picks up, then maybe they would bring me back,” Solomon said. “I hope so. … I know that they’re in a tough spot financially. They treated me fine, and management there was great until the last day. I have no animus toward them. It’s the climate we’re in today. I very much like them and would be happy to go back.”

When asked for comment on the layoffs of Solomon and fellow producers Greg Hough and Cy Fenwick, Johnson emailed a statement from Karen Wishart, executive vice president of Urban One, which assumed operational control of the WTEM-AM station in 2018.

“Urban One will not be making comments about specific divisions, stations or individuals, but like every business and person in this country, we are navigating our way through this pandemic,” Wishart said.

Entercom, which owns D.C. sports talker 106.7 The Fan, announced this month that it has made a “significant number” of layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts this month due to the pandemic’s affect on advertising, but all of the 980 competitor’s full-time producers and hosts remain employed. Solomon said two former part-time producers are handling The Team 980′s full lineup of shows for the time being.

Some news... After nearly 20 years at @team980 I was let go yesterday as part of company wide layoffs. Loved every day with @czabe @scottlinn980 @andypollin1 @kevinsheehanDC @AlGaldi and others. You can now hear me on the new daily Steve Solomon Show! https://t.co/FIRUqJkJt6 — Steve Solomon (@stevesolomon) April 8, 2020

Solomon started the “Linn, Murray, Solly” podcast with former colleagues Scott Linn and Tim Murray in 2018, and said he plans to continue recording that show three times a week. The “Steve Solomon Show” will be released every morning and feature Solomon’s takes on a wide range of sports and non-sports topics. He may occasionally have guests.

“I can put more oomph and energy into it than I was doing before, and I’ll try to make it as good as I can,” said Solomon, who records each episode from his Montgomery County home. “ … It’s not the same as when I’m doing the show with Czabe. It’s a different kind of Solly, I guess, but I hope people like it.”

The first eight episodes of Solomon’s podcast are available free, but he will switch to a three-tiered subscription model starting Monday. For $4.99, listeners will have access to one episode per week. A $19.99 donation each month comes with access to every episode.

Starting Monday, the show moves up an hour--6 to 9am. No more @RealGHough producing. Tough times for many right now. Greg is a pro & a good friend. I've really enjoyed having him as part of the show in its recent form & of course w/@thecooleyzone a few yrs back. He's the best. — Kevin Sheehan (@kevinsheehanDC) April 10, 2020

“A lot of people reached out after I got let go, and that got me a nice boost of subscribers,” Solomon said. “I’m not Joe Rogan, so I’m not going to get a million subscribers, but maybe it’ll give me a thousand bucks a month, and it’s sustainable, and it helps pays the bills in the meantime.”

In addition to his podcasts, Solomon now has more time to devote to his campaign for a seat on the Montgomery County Board of Education. Solomon lost a bid for an at-large seat on the Montgomery County Council two years ago, his first experience running for public office. A self-described germaphobe for most of his adult life, Solomon was ahead of his time by including hand sanitizer among the issues he cared about on his county council campaign website, and calling for more dispensers in public places to help prevent people from spreading germs and getting sick.

“I was mocked mercilessly,” he said this week. “I hate shaking hands and touching doorknobs and elevator buttons. I’ve always wanted to wear a mask in public. I’ve never been sick, I’ve never missed a day of work.”

The Maryland primary election was moved to June 2 and will be held primarily by mail.

“[The Board of Education seat] is a position I think have a decent chance of winning, and it has a huge impact,” Solomon said. “The school budget is like half of the county’s budget.”