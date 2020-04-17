Alas, it apparently is not to be. On Thursday, the report was shot down by just about everyone involved. Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta, for one, called the rumor “completely false.”

“It’s frustrating a little bit,” DePodesta said during a conference call with reporters. “I think it’s pretty clear we’re trying to build at this point. We’re really building around a core of players that we think have a chance to be a championship-caliber core, and the idea that we would take away from that core at this moment just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense and really [is] not something we’re exploring at all.”

Podesta also disputed an assertion from Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd that Beckham was unhappy in Cleveland.

“I have no reason to believe he doesn’t want to be here,” DePodesta said. “Odell’s been very good this offseason. He’s been engaged I know with [new coach Kevin Stefanski] and I think he’s excited about the possibilities of what this offensive system can bring for him and we’re excited to have him.”

On the other side of the rumor, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot said a Vikings source told her the Beckham trade report was false. Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, meanwhile, said he was told “unequivocally” that there have been no Beckham trade discussions — no telephone conversations, no trade parameters, no anything — between the Browns and Vikings and that the wide receiver was not on the trading block.

Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and only four touchdowns in 2019, his first season with the Browns after they acquired him via trade from the Giants, as he labored through hip and groin injuries that required offseason surgeries. The injuries limited his availability in practice and hurt the development of his chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield, leading some to speculate that the Browns would try to ship him away (the Jets were a possible destination in another rumor that fizzled out earlier this year).

New general manager Andrew Berry said at the NFL scouting combine earlier this year that he would always listen to trade offers but was not planning to make a deal involving Beckham.

“Odell’s a very talented football player,” Berry said then. “We view him as part of our future. Kevin and I both have had really good conversations about our expectations for him and we expect him to adapt to those moving forward. We’re excited about the future with Odell, excited about what he’s going to do this fall.”

