With revenue stalled by MLS’s shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic, United appeared eager to strike a deal and not get stuck in prolonged negotiations. Last week, The Post reported on the sides engaged in talks and this week reported on them substantial progress.
United received $220,000 for loaning Durkin to Sint-Truiden, which plans to spread the transfer payments over 15 months, said those sources, who requested anonymity because the deal is pending.
A few remaining details and final paperwork stand in the way of finalizing the move, they said. It should be done soon, provided “nothing crazy happens,” one source said.
Durkin appeared in only 13 of 29 league matches but started regularly through the winter before the pandemic undercut sports leagues around the world. Sint-Truiden finished 12th among 16 teams with a 9-14-6 record.
In 2016, at age 16, Durkin (Glen Allen, Va.) signed a homegrown contract with United. He made his MLS debut two years later and, over two seasons, earned 36 appearances and 23 starts. His international experience includes the Under-17 World Cup and Under-20 World Cup.
