Most NBA players receive their salaries every two weeks on a 12-month cycle, even though the season typically runs from October through April with a postseason that runs from April through June. Prior to the agreement, players were continuing to receive their standard payments even though Commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season on March 11.

AD

AD

Silver is continuing to buy time as he seeks to salvage some portion of what remains of the season, and an official decision on whether to cancel games, including the playoffs, might not be made until June.

Officially canceling the games would trigger the “force majeure” clause of the collective bargaining agreement between the owners and players, which would cause players to forfeit a percentage of their 2019-20 salaries based on how many games were missed. The average NBA team had completed 65 of 82 games this season. In a joint statement Friday, the NBA and NBPA said that the new agreement will “provide players with a more gradual salary reduction schedule” to smooth the potential effect of lost wages.

AD

Collectively, player salaries totaled more than $3.7 billion for the 2019-20 season, according to Basketball-Reference.com. The NBA’s salary cap was set at a record $109.1 million per team this season.

AD

The cost-cutting move comes three weeks after Silver announced that he, Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum and dozens of the league’s top-earning executives would have their salaries reduced by 20 percent.

“These are unprecedented times and, like other companies across all industries, we need to take short-term steps to deal with the harsh economic impact on our business and organization,” an NBA spokesman said at the time.

Financial fallout from the pandemic has touched multiple NBA teams. The Utah Jazz announced layoffs earlier this month, while Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has furloughed 40,000 employees in his casino and restaurant businesses.

AD

Silver announced in February that strained relations with China over the Hong Kong controversy had cost the NBA up to $400 million in revenue, and the NBA is facing a potential $1 billion revenue hit if the rest of the 2019-20 season and the 2020 playoffs cannot be salvaged. The league sought to nearly double its credit line in March from $550 million to $1.2 billion in response to the pandemic.