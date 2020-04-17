NBA partners with Fanatics to produce cloth face masks amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/Qr00upkmBV pic.twitter.com/nDs0Mv9tG7 — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) April 17, 2020

“As a global community, we can all play a role in reducing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by following the CDC’s recommendation to cover our nose and mouth while in public,” said Kathy Behrens, NBA president for social responsibility and player programs, told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “Through this new product offering, NBA and WNBA fans can adhere to these guidelines while joining in the league’s efforts to aid those who have been directly affected by covid-19.”

The basketball leagues are the first in the United States to offer officially licensed team masks, though nonlicensed products appear to be available via online retailers such as Amazon (which is owned by Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos) and Etsy.

The NBA and WNBA masks are being made by sports-apparel company Fanatics, which last month announced that it has halted production of Major League Baseball jerseys at its Pennsylvania factory and will instead use that fabric to make protective masks for medical professionals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends “wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission,” the organization writes on its website. Simple cloth face coverings “slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others,” the CDC says.

A growing number of states and cities around the country have ordered residents to wear some sort of face covering when out in public, shopping at grocery stores or riding public transportation.