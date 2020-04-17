Teams’ draft preparations were curtailed by travel restrictions and hindered by stay-at-home orders. But even under these unusual circumstances, teams will restock their rosters, players will land with their first teams, some stars will be born, and some mistakes will be made.
Here’s a look at the draft needs for each of the 32 NFL teams:
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys
Key additions: DT Gerald McCoy, DE Aldon Smith
Key subtractions: CB Byron Jones, DE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb, C Travis Frederick, TE Jason Witten
Needs: CB, pass rusher, TE, offensive line, WR
Analysis: The exit of Jones in free agency creates a need at cornerback. The Cowboys signed Smith, the former 49ers standout trying to make a return to the NFL, to bolster the pass rush, but he hasn’t played since 2015. The Cowboys franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott and re-signed wide receiver Amari Cooper, but the offense needs fine-tuning, and Frederick’s retirement creates a need on the offensive line.
New York Giants
Key additions: CB James Bradberry, LB Blake Martinez
Key subtractions: QB Eli Manning, T Mike Remmers
Needs: Offensive line, pass rusher, CB
Analysis: During free agency, General Manager Dave Gettleman focused on upgrading the defense with the relatively expensive additions of Bradberry and Martinez. The Giants could continue to add in the secondary, and securing pass-rush help also would be advisable. It’s a very good draft for offensive tackles, and the Giants could go that way with the No. 4 selection to help protect Manning’s successor at quarterback, Daniel Jones.
Philadelphia Eagles
Key additions: CB Darius Slay, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, DT Javon Hargrave
Key subtractions: S Malcolm Jenkins, CB Ronald Darby, LB Nigel Bradham, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai
Needs: WR, RB, offensive line, LB, S
Analysis: The Eagles need to give quarterback Carson Wentz more playmakers, and luckily for them it’s a great draft for receivers. The offensive line remains fine for now, but the depth will have to be replenished with Vaitai signing with the Lions and Jason Peters not returning. The trade for Slay was huge, but Jenkins’s exit leaves a hole in the secondary.
Washington Redskins
Key additions: CB Kendall Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, S Sean Davis, QB Kyle Allen
Key subtractions: TE Jordan Reed, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Josh Norman, G Ereck Flowers
Needs: Offensive line, TE, WR, pass rusher
Analysis: The Redskins seem likely to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 choice. That’s the right move, barring an overwhelming trade offer. He is a game-changing player at a premium position. The biggest remaining task will be deciding whether to trade seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams. The Redskins must also add at wide receiver and tight end, in addition to potentially replacing Williams.
NFC North
Chicago Bears
Key additions: QB Nick Foles, TE Jimmy Graham, DE Robert Quinn, G/T Germain Ifedi
Key subtractions: DE Leonard Floyd, G Kyle Long, CB Prince Amukamara, LB Nick Kwiatkoski
Needs: Offensive line, WR, CB, S
Analysis: The Bears have no first-round choice but possess a pair of second-round selections. The offensive line must be fortified, whether Mitchell Trubisky or newcomer Foles wins the quarterback job. Either would benefit from wide receiver help. The defense remains formidable but needs some help in the secondary.
Detroit Lions
Key additions: T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, LB Jamie Collins, DT Danny Shelton, CB Desmond Trufant, S Duron Harmon
Key subtractions: CB Darius Slay, LB Devon Kennard, T Rick Wagner, C Graham Glasgow
Needs: Offensive line, CB, pass rusher, QB, RB
Analysis: The Lions could trade down from the No. 3 selection to amass additional picks, assuming a quarterback-needy team is willing to move up. Slay was traded, and the addition of Trufant doesn’t make up for that. The pass rush must be bolstered. The offensive line must be addressed. It also might be time for the Lions to grab the eventual successor to quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Green Bay Packers
Key additions: WR Devin Funchess, LB Christian Kirksey, T Rick Wagner
Key subtractions: T Bryan Bulaga, TE Jimmy Graham, LB Blake Martinez
Needs: TE, LB, offensive line, WR
Analysis: It’s time to retool the offensive line for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. One longtime offensive tackle, Bulaga, is gone. The other, David Bakhtiari, is eligible for free agency next offseason. Rodgers also would benefit from a pass-catching tight end and another wideout to pair with Davante Adams. The defense could use more depth at linebacker.
Minnesota Vikings
Key additions: DT Michael Pierce
Key subtractions: WR Stefon Diggs, CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval Joseph, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander
Needs: WR, CB, defensive line, S
Analysis: The Diggs trade with the Bills secured a king’s ransom of draft picks for the Vikings. They must use them well. Diggs must be replaced, and the secondary must be rebuilt. The Vikings placed great trust in quarterback Kirk Cousins by giving him a contract extension. Now they must restock the roster around him.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons
Key additions: RB Todd Gurley II, TE Hayden Hurst, DE/LB Dante Fowler Jr.
Key subtractions: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, DE/LB Vic Beasley Jr., CB Desmond Trufant
Needs: CB, RB, defensive line, LB
Analysis: The Falcons replaced Freeman and Hooper with Gurley and Hurst. Whether that’s enough remains to be seen, but the questions about Gurley’s knee undoubtedly will follow him to Atlanta. Fowler’s arrival helps the pass rush, but more needs to be done to the front seven, and Trufant must be replaced.
Carolina Panthers
Key additions: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Robby Anderson, T Russell Okung
Key subtractions: QB Cam Newton, QB Kyle Allen, LB Luke Kuechly, TE Greg Olsen, G Trai Turner, CB James Bradberry, DT Gerald McCoy
Needs: TE, offensive line, LB, CB, defensive line
Analysis: Bridgewater is in and Newton is out as the Panthers retool for first-year coach Matt Rhule. The offseason roster purge included the retirement of Kuechly, the parting with Olsen, the trade of Turner and the free agent exit of Bradberry. That leaves plenty of work to be done during the draft.
New Orleans Saints
Key additions: S Malcolm Jenkins, WR Emmanuel Sanders
Key subtractions: QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell
Needs: CB, LB, WR, QB
Analysis: The return of Jenkins to his original NFL team should be a boost to the secondary, but work is needed at cornerback. The arrival of Sanders gives the Saints the No. 2 WR they have lacked in recent years. But adding another playmaker in this receiver-rich draft would help quarterback Drew Brees and Coach Sean Payton. Taysom Hill will take over as Brees’s backup, but it might be time to add a developmental quarterback.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Key additions: QB Tom Brady, G/T Joe Haeg
Key subtractions: QB Jameis Winston, WR Breshad Perriman
Needs: Offensive line, RB, WR, QB, secondary
Analysis: The Buccaneers added Brady, and now it’s all about figuring out how to put a championship-caliber team around the six-time Super Bowl winner. The offensive line must be the focus. The front-line playmakers are very good, but additional depth at wide receiver and running back wouldn’t hurt. Getting a developmental quarterback wouldn’t be a bad idea, and the secondary must be addressed.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals
Key additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, LB Devon Kennard, DT Jordan Phillips
Key subtractions: RB David Johnson, DT Rodney Gunter
Needs: Offensive line, secondary, pass rusher, RB, WR
Analysis: It has been a productive offseason. The trade with the Texans for Hopkins was a steal, and the Cardinals made moves to bolster the defense, too. The secondary must be upgraded after Arizona finished 31st in pass defense and last in total defense, and another pass rusher would help. On offense, the focus should be on the line to aid second-year QB Kyler Murray.
Los Angeles Rams
Key additions: DE Leonard Floyd
Key subtractions: RB Todd Gurley II, WR Brandin Cooks, LB Cory Littleton, LB Clay Matthews, DE Dante Fowler Jr., CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, S Eric Weddle
Needs: RB, WR, pass rusher, LB, offensive line
Analysis: The Rams have parted with some high-profile players this offseason. With Gurley released and Cooks traded, there are issues at running back and wide receiver. The offensive line must be addressed, even with left tackle Andrew Whitworth opting against retirement and re-signing. Weddle’s retirement and the release of Robey-Coleman create openings in the secondary, but the bigger issue is the front seven.
San Francisco 49ers
Key additions: WR Travis Benjamin
Key subtractions: DT DeForest Buckner, WR Emmanuel Sanders, G Mike Person
Needs: DT, WR, CB, offensive line
Analysis: The defending NFC champs have a pair of first-round picks after trading Buckner to the Colts. They never have been shy about using first-rounders on defensive linemen, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them select Buckner’s replacement. They also could bolster their wide receiver corps after Sanders’s departure. The offensive line could be restocked, as could the secondary.
Seattle Seahawks
Key additions: TE Greg Olsen, DE Bruce Irvin, CB Quinton Dunbar
Key subtractions: T George Fant, G/T Germain Ifedi, S Tedric Thompson
Needs: Pass rusher, offensive line
Analysis: The Seahawks have not re-signed Jadeveon Clowney, who remains a free agent. If he leaves, Seattle could use a pass rusher. The Seahawks’ other focus should be to work on an offensive line that always seems to be in need of upgrades.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills
Key additions: WR Stefon Diggs, DE Mario Addison, DT Vernon Butler, CB Josh Norman, T Daryl Williams
Key subtractions: DE Shaq Lawson, DT Jordan Phillips
Needs: offensive line, RB, CB, pass rusher
Analysis: With the AFC East seemingly there for the taking following Brady’s exit from the division, the Bills acted resolutely and made the Diggs trade. It cost them heavily in draft choices, including their first-rounder, but the Bills need only to tweak a solid roster. They could use a running back to go with Devin Singletary. One more pass rusher would benefit a defense that lost Lawson.
Miami Dolphins
Key additions: CB Byron Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, DEs Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah, G/T Ereck Flowers, C Ted Karras
Key subtractions: none
Needs: QB, offensive line, WR, RB, S
Analysis: Remember all that supposed tanking? Well, Brian Flores coached too well and the Dolphins ended up with only the No. 5 overall pick instead of No. 1. But after that roster dismantling, they do have two other first-rounders (Nos. 18 and 26), six of the draft’s first 70 selections and 14 overall. They rebuilt their defense and part of their offensive line in free agency. They still need to get their quarterback, and ideally they also would emerge with a standout offensive tackle and playmakers at wide receiver, running back and safety.
New England Patriots
Key additions: QB Brian Hoyer, S Adrian Phillips
Key subtractions: QB Tom Brady, LBs Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy, DT Danny Shelton, S Duron Harmon, C Ted Karras
Needs: QB, LB, DT, S, TE, WR, offensive line
Analysis: The post-Brady era begins for Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots with a considerable list of needs. The linebacker corps, in particular, must be restocked. The lack of playmakers on offense was a major issue in Brady’s final season with New England. Will Belichick draft a quarterback or stand pat with Jarrett Stidham and Hoyer?
New York Jets
Key additions: T George Fant, C Connor McGovern, WR Breshad Perriman
Key subtractions: WR Robby Anderson, CBs Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts
Needs: offensive line, WR, CB, pass rusher
Analysis: The Jets stabilized their offensive line, at least somewhat, with a series of moves in free agency. But completing that project by using the 11th overall choice on one of the draft’s marquee offensive tackles probably would be wise. After that, the Jets can continue to retool their cornerback group, look for a wide receiver and add pass-rush help.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens
Key additions: DEs Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe
Key subtractions: G Marshal Yanda, DT Michael Pierce, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Brandon Carr
Needs: WR, LB, offensive line, DT, CB
Analysis: This should remain an excellent team, but the Ravens have some fine-tuning to do. The interior of the offensive line must be addressed after the retirement of potential Hall of Famer Yanda, and giving QB Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, an additional target at wide receiver would be advisable. They could use an early-round pick on a linebacker.
Cincinnati Bengals
Key additions: DT D.J. Reader, CB Trae Waynes, S Vonn Bell, G Xavier Su’a-Filo
Key subtractions: TE Tyler Eifert, T Cordy Glenn, CB Dre Kirkpatrick
Needs: QB, offensive line, TE, WR, CB, pass rusher
Analysis: The Bengals are poised to address their quarterback issue by taking Joe Burrow first overall, and they could add an additional pick by trading Andy Dalton. From there, the offensive line must be bolstered and the corps of pass catchers must be augmented, even after the Bengals used the franchise tag to retain WR A.J. Green.
Cleveland Browns
Key additions: T Jack Conklin, TE Austin Hooper, S Karl Joseph
Key subtractions: LBs Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, S Eric Murray
Needs: offensive line, LB, CB, WR
Analysis: The Browns have had another busy offseason, although everyone should have learned their lesson a year ago about anointing them a contender too soon. Still, getting Conklin to fortify the offensive line and Hooper as a security blanket tight end were significant moves to help QB Baker Mayfield. The Browns still must land a dependable left tackle to anchor the offensive line.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Key additions: TE Eric Ebron, FB Derek Watt, G Stefen Wisniewski
Key subtractions: DT Javon Hargrave, G Ramon Foster, LB Mark Barron
Needs: WR, RB, QB, DT, pass rusher
Analysis: The Steelers don’t have a pick until No. 49 overall after sending their first-rounder to the Dolphins for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a trade that worked out well for Pittsburgh. The Steelers need further depth at wide receiver and running back, and it might make sense to put Ben Roethlisberger’s eventual replacement at quarterback in place. On defense, the priority should be strengthening the line after Hargrave’s exit.
AFC South
Houston Texans
Key additions: RB David Johnson, WRs Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb
Key subtractions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, DT D.J. Reader
Needs: defensive line, offensive line, RB, WR
Analysis: Bill O’Brien continues to confound with his moves as a GM; the Texans sought to rebound from the gaffe of the Hopkins trade by sending a second-round pick to the Rams as part of the Cooks deal. Now they enter a draft in which they lack a first-round choice after sending theirs to the Dolphins in the Laremy Tunsil trade before the season. Addressing the defensive line should be the priority, but the offensive line is also a need.
Indianapolis Colts
Key additions: QB Philip Rivers, DT DeForest Buckner, CB Xavier Rhodes
Key subtractions: TE Eric Ebron, WR Devin Funchess, G/T Joe Haeg
Needs: TE, WR, offensive line, pass rusher, QB
Analysis: The trade for Buckner leaves the Colts without a first-round selection, but the price was worth it for such an impactful player. The signing of Rivers was a win-now move for the Colts, and GM Chris Ballard’s main task during the draft is to give Rivers some additional playmakers, along with addressing the depth of the offensive line and perhaps adding a pass rusher. The Colts could draft a developmental quarterback.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Key additions: TE Tyler Eifert, LB Joe Schobert
Key subtractions: QB Nick Foles, DE Calais Campbell, CB A.J. Bouye
Needs: CB, defensive line, offensive line, LB, QB, WR, TE
Analysis: The Jaguars have a pair of first-round picks, thanks to last season’s Jalen Ramsey trade with the Rams, for what looks like a reboot following the offseason trades of Foles, Campbell and Bouye. The Jaguars need help at cornerback, the defensive line must be rebuilt, and the offensive line must be addressed. Gardner Minshew II takes over at quarterback, but do the Jaguars trust he will be the long-term answer?
Tennessee Titans
Key additions: DE/LB Vic Beasley Jr.
Key subtractions: T Jack Conklin, DT Jurrell Casey, TE Delanie Walker, QB Marcus Mariota
Needs: offensive line, defensive line, CB, RB
Analysis: The Titans managed to re-sign QB Ryan Tannehill and keep RB Derrick Henry with the franchise tag. But Conklin left for a big-money free agent deal in Cleveland, and Casey was traded to Denver. Replacing them should be the Titans’ priority, and then they can turn to smaller needs such as cornerback, with Logan Ryan still unsigned as a free agent, and backup running back.
AFC West
Denver Broncos
Key additions: DT Jurrell Casey, CB A.J. Bouye, RB Melvin Gordon III, G Graham Glasgow
Key subtractions: CB Chris Harris Jr., DE Derek Wolfe, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco
Needs: CB, WR, offensive line, pass rusher
Analysis: Front-office executive John Elway may have finally located his quarterback, given Drew Lock’s rookie-year success, and now it would be prudent for Elway to get Lock one of this draft’s many promising wide receivers. Elway also must finish addressing the offensive line. Continuing to add at cornerback following the exit of Harris would be wise.
Kansas City Chiefs
Key additions: CB Antonio Hamilton
Key subtractions: CB Kendall Fuller, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, G Stefen Wisniewski
Needs: CB, LB, defensive line, offensive line
Analysis: The defending Super Bowl champs have kept their team basically intact. They could use a cornerback to replace Fuller and help at linebacker and in the interior of the offensive line. Otherwise they will be free to address their depth and add to strengths.
Las Vegas Raiders
Key additions: TE Jason Witten, QB Marcus Mariota, S Damarious Randall, LBs Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton
Key subtractions: S Karl Joseph
Needs: WR, CB, defensive line, offensive line
Analysis: The Raiders probably will be part of the wide receiver frenzy in this draft after last summer’s departure of Antonio Brown following his brief and turbulent stay with the franchise. GM Mike Mayock also seems likely to add a cornerback after the tentative free agent deal with Eli Apple fell through.
Los Angeles Chargers
Key additions: G Trai Turner, T Bryan Bulaga, CB Chris Harris Jr., DT Linval Joseph
Key subtractions: QB Philip Rivers, RB Melvin Gordon III, T Russell Okung
Needs: QB, offensive line, LB, S, RB
Analysis: Most assume the Chargers will add a quarterback, probably either Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa, with the No. 6 draft pick. That comes after they parted ways with Rivers, failed in their bid to land Tom Brady and, at least so far, opted against signing Cam Newton. The Chargers already strengthened the offensive line by trading for Turner and signing Bulaga, but getting an offensive tackle in the second round would be sensible.