Teams’ draft preparations were curtailed by travel restrictions and hindered by stay-at-home orders. But even under these unusual circumstances, teams will restock their rosters, players will land with their first teams, some stars will be born, and some mistakes will be made.

Here’s a look at the draft needs for each of the 32 NFL teams:

AD

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Key additions: DT Gerald McCoy, DE Aldon Smith

Key subtractions: CB Byron Jones, DE Robert Quinn, WR Randall Cobb, C Travis Frederick, TE Jason Witten

AD

Needs: CB, pass rusher, TE, offensive line, WR

Analysis: The exit of Jones in free agency creates a need at cornerback. The Cowboys signed Smith, the former 49ers standout trying to make a return to the NFL, to bolster the pass rush, but he hasn’t played since 2015. The Cowboys franchise-tagged quarterback Dak Prescott and re-signed wide receiver Amari Cooper, but the offense needs fine-tuning, and Frederick’s retirement creates a need on the offensive line.

New York Giants

Key additions: CB James Bradberry, LB Blake Martinez

AD

Key subtractions: QB Eli Manning, T Mike Remmers

Needs: Offensive line, pass rusher, CB

Analysis: During free agency, General Manager Dave Gettleman focused on upgrading the defense with the relatively expensive additions of Bradberry and Martinez. The Giants could continue to add in the secondary, and securing pass-rush help also would be advisable. It’s a very good draft for offensive tackles, and the Giants could go that way with the No. 4 selection to help protect Manning’s successor at quarterback, Daniel Jones.

AD

Philadelphia Eagles

Key additions: CB Darius Slay, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, DT Javon Hargrave

Key subtractions: S Malcolm Jenkins, CB Ronald Darby, LB Nigel Bradham, T Halapoulivaati Vaitai

AD

Needs: WR, RB, offensive line, LB, S

Analysis: The Eagles need to give quarterback Carson Wentz more playmakers, and luckily for them it’s a great draft for receivers. The offensive line remains fine for now, but the depth will have to be replenished with Vaitai signing with the Lions and Jason Peters not returning. The trade for Slay was huge, but Jenkins’s exit leaves a hole in the secondary.

Washington Redskins

Key additions: CB Kendall Fuller, CB Ronald Darby, S Sean Davis, QB Kyle Allen

Key subtractions: TE Jordan Reed, CB Quinton Dunbar, CB Josh Norman, G Ereck Flowers

Needs: Offensive line, TE, WR, pass rusher

AD

Analysis: The Redskins seem likely to select Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young with the No. 2 choice. That’s the right move, barring an overwhelming trade offer. He is a game-changing player at a premium position. The biggest remaining task will be deciding whether to trade seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams. The Redskins must also add at wide receiver and tight end, in addition to potentially replacing Williams.

AD

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Key additions: QB Nick Foles, TE Jimmy Graham, DE Robert Quinn, G/T Germain Ifedi

Key subtractions: DE Leonard Floyd, G Kyle Long, CB Prince Amukamara, LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Needs: Offensive line, WR, CB, S

Analysis: The Bears have no first-round choice but possess a pair of second-round selections. The offensive line must be fortified, whether Mitchell Trubisky or newcomer Foles wins the quarterback job. Either would benefit from wide receiver help. The defense remains formidable but needs some help in the secondary.

AD

Detroit Lions

Key additions: T Halapoulivaati Vaitai, LB Jamie Collins, DT Danny Shelton, CB Desmond Trufant, S Duron Harmon

AD

Key subtractions: CB Darius Slay, LB Devon Kennard, T Rick Wagner, C Graham Glasgow

Needs: Offensive line, CB, pass rusher, QB, RB

Analysis: The Lions could trade down from the No. 3 selection to amass additional picks, assuming a quarterback-needy team is willing to move up. Slay was traded, and the addition of Trufant doesn’t make up for that. The pass rush must be bolstered. The offensive line must be addressed. It also might be time for the Lions to grab the eventual successor to quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Green Bay Packers

Key additions: WR Devin Funchess, LB Christian Kirksey, T Rick Wagner

Key subtractions: T Bryan Bulaga, TE Jimmy Graham, LB Blake Martinez

AD

Needs: TE, LB, offensive line, WR

AD

Analysis: It’s time to retool the offensive line for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. One longtime offensive tackle, Bulaga, is gone. The other, David Bakhtiari, is eligible for free agency next offseason. Rodgers also would benefit from a pass-catching tight end and another wideout to pair with Davante Adams. The defense could use more depth at linebacker.

Minnesota Vikings

Key additions: DT Michael Pierce

Key subtractions: WR Stefon Diggs, CB Xavier Rhodes, DT Linval Joseph, CB Trae Waynes, CB Mackensie Alexander

Needs: WR, CB, defensive line, S

Analysis: The Diggs trade with the Bills secured a king’s ransom of draft picks for the Vikings. They must use them well. Diggs must be replaced, and the secondary must be rebuilt. The Vikings placed great trust in quarterback Kirk Cousins by giving him a contract extension. Now they must restock the roster around him.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

AD

AD

Key additions: RB Todd Gurley II, TE Hayden Hurst, DE/LB Dante Fowler Jr.

Key subtractions: RB Devonta Freeman, TE Austin Hooper, DE/LB Vic Beasley Jr., CB Desmond Trufant

Needs: CB, RB, defensive line, LB

Analysis: The Falcons replaced Freeman and Hooper with Gurley and Hurst. Whether that’s enough remains to be seen, but the questions about Gurley’s knee undoubtedly will follow him to Atlanta. Fowler’s arrival helps the pass rush, but more needs to be done to the front seven, and Trufant must be replaced.

Carolina Panthers

Key additions: QB Teddy Bridgewater, WR Robby Anderson, T Russell Okung

Key subtractions: QB Cam Newton, QB Kyle Allen, LB Luke Kuechly, TE Greg Olsen, G Trai Turner, CB James Bradberry, DT Gerald McCoy

AD

Needs: TE, offensive line, LB, CB, defensive line

Analysis: Bridgewater is in and Newton is out as the Panthers retool for first-year coach Matt Rhule. The offseason roster purge included the retirement of Kuechly, the parting with Olsen, the trade of Turner and the free agent exit of Bradberry. That leaves plenty of work to be done during the draft.

AD

New Orleans Saints

Key additions: S Malcolm Jenkins, WR Emmanuel Sanders

Key subtractions: QB Teddy Bridgewater, CB Eli Apple, S Vonn Bell

Needs: CB, LB, WR, QB

Analysis: The return of Jenkins to his original NFL team should be a boost to the secondary, but work is needed at cornerback. The arrival of Sanders gives the Saints the No. 2 WR they have lacked in recent years. But adding another playmaker in this receiver-rich draft would help quarterback Drew Brees and Coach Sean Payton. Taysom Hill will take over as Brees’s backup, but it might be time to add a developmental quarterback.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Key additions: QB Tom Brady, G/T Joe Haeg

Key subtractions: QB Jameis Winston, WR Breshad Perriman

Needs: Offensive line, RB, WR, QB, secondary

Analysis: The Buccaneers added Brady, and now it’s all about figuring out how to put a championship-caliber team around the six-time Super Bowl winner. The offensive line must be the focus. The front-line playmakers are very good, but additional depth at wide receiver and running back wouldn’t hurt. Getting a developmental quarterback wouldn’t be a bad idea, and the secondary must be addressed.

AD

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Key additions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, LB Devon Kennard, DT Jordan Phillips

Key subtractions: RB David Johnson, DT Rodney Gunter

Needs: Offensive line, secondary, pass rusher, RB, WR

Analysis: It has been a productive offseason. The trade with the Texans for Hopkins was a steal, and the Cardinals made moves to bolster the defense, too. The secondary must be upgraded after Arizona finished 31st in pass defense and last in total defense, and another pass rusher would help. On offense, the focus should be on the line to aid second-year QB Kyler Murray.

Los Angeles Rams

Key additions: DE Leonard Floyd

Key subtractions: RB Todd Gurley II, WR Brandin Cooks, LB Cory Littleton, LB Clay Matthews, DE Dante Fowler Jr., CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, S Eric Weddle

Needs: RB, WR, pass rusher, LB, offensive line

Analysis: The Rams have parted with some high-profile players this offseason. With Gurley released and Cooks traded, there are issues at running back and wide receiver. The offensive line must be addressed, even with left tackle Andrew Whitworth opting against retirement and re-signing. Weddle’s retirement and the release of Robey-Coleman create openings in the secondary, but the bigger issue is the front seven.

San Francisco 49ers

Key additions: WR Travis Benjamin

Key subtractions: DT DeForest Buckner, WR Emmanuel Sanders, G Mike Person

Needs: DT, WR, CB, offensive line

Analysis: The defending NFC champs have a pair of first-round picks after trading Buckner to the Colts. They never have been shy about using first-rounders on defensive linemen, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them select Buckner’s replacement. They also could bolster their wide receiver corps after Sanders’s departure. The offensive line could be restocked, as could the secondary.

Seattle Seahawks

Key additions: TE Greg Olsen, DE Bruce Irvin, CB Quinton Dunbar

Key subtractions: T George Fant, G/T Germain Ifedi, S Tedric Thompson

Needs: Pass rusher, offensive line

Analysis: The Seahawks have not re-signed Jadeveon Clowney, who remains a free agent. If he leaves, Seattle could use a pass rusher. The Seahawks’ other focus should be to work on an offensive line that always seems to be in need of upgrades.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Key additions: WR Stefon Diggs, DE Mario Addison, DT Vernon Butler, CB Josh Norman, T Daryl Williams

Key subtractions: DE Shaq Lawson, DT Jordan Phillips

Needs: offensive line, RB, CB, pass rusher

Analysis: With the AFC East seemingly there for the taking following Brady’s exit from the division, the Bills acted resolutely and made the Diggs trade. It cost them heavily in draft choices, including their first-rounder, but the Bills need only to tweak a solid roster. They could use a running back to go with Devin Singletary. One more pass rusher would benefit a defense that lost Lawson.

Miami Dolphins

Key additions: CB Byron Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, DEs Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah, G/T Ereck Flowers, C Ted Karras

Key subtractions: none

Needs: QB, offensive line, WR, RB, S

Analysis: Remember all that supposed tanking? Well, Brian Flores coached too well and the Dolphins ended up with only the No. 5 overall pick instead of No. 1. But after that roster dismantling, they do have two other first-rounders (Nos. 18 and 26), six of the draft’s first 70 selections and 14 overall. They rebuilt their defense and part of their offensive line in free agency. They still need to get their quarterback, and ideally they also would emerge with a standout offensive tackle and playmakers at wide receiver, running back and safety.

New England Patriots

Key additions: QB Brian Hoyer, S Adrian Phillips

Key subtractions: QB Tom Brady, LBs Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy, DT Danny Shelton, S Duron Harmon, C Ted Karras

Needs: QB, LB, DT, S, TE, WR, offensive line

Analysis: The post-Brady era begins for Coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots with a considerable list of needs. The linebacker corps, in particular, must be restocked. The lack of playmakers on offense was a major issue in Brady’s final season with New England. Will Belichick draft a quarterback or stand pat with Jarrett Stidham and Hoyer?

New York Jets

Key additions: T George Fant, C Connor McGovern, WR Breshad Perriman

Key subtractions: WR Robby Anderson, CBs Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts

Needs: offensive line, WR, CB, pass rusher

Analysis: The Jets stabilized their offensive line, at least somewhat, with a series of moves in free agency. But completing that project by using the 11th overall choice on one of the draft’s marquee offensive tackles probably would be wise. After that, the Jets can continue to retool their cornerback group, look for a wide receiver and add pass-rush help.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Key additions: DEs Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe

Key subtractions: G Marshal Yanda, DT Michael Pierce, TE Hayden Hurst, CB Brandon Carr

Needs: WR, LB, offensive line, DT, CB

Analysis: This should remain an excellent team, but the Ravens have some fine-tuning to do. The interior of the offensive line must be addressed after the retirement of potential Hall of Famer Yanda, and giving QB Lamar Jackson, the reigning league MVP, an additional target at wide receiver would be advisable. They could use an early-round pick on a linebacker.

Cincinnati Bengals

Key additions: DT D.J. Reader, CB Trae Waynes, S Vonn Bell, G Xavier Su’a-Filo

Key subtractions: TE Tyler Eifert, T Cordy Glenn, CB Dre Kirkpatrick

Needs: QB, offensive line, TE, WR, CB, pass rusher

Analysis: The Bengals are poised to address their quarterback issue by taking Joe Burrow first overall, and they could add an additional pick by trading Andy Dalton. From there, the offensive line must be bolstered and the corps of pass catchers must be augmented, even after the Bengals used the franchise tag to retain WR A.J. Green.

Cleveland Browns

Key additions: T Jack Conklin, TE Austin Hooper, S Karl Joseph

Key subtractions: LBs Joe Schobert and Christian Kirksey, S Eric Murray

Needs: offensive line, LB, CB, WR

Analysis: The Browns have had another busy offseason, although everyone should have learned their lesson a year ago about anointing them a contender too soon. Still, getting Conklin to fortify the offensive line and Hooper as a security blanket tight end were significant moves to help QB Baker Mayfield. The Browns still must land a dependable left tackle to anchor the offensive line.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Key additions: TE Eric Ebron, FB Derek Watt, G Stefen Wisniewski

Key subtractions: DT Javon Hargrave, G Ramon Foster, LB Mark Barron

Needs: WR, RB, QB, DT, pass rusher

Analysis: The Steelers don’t have a pick until No. 49 overall after sending their first-rounder to the Dolphins for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a trade that worked out well for Pittsburgh. The Steelers need further depth at wide receiver and running back, and it might make sense to put Ben Roethlisberger’s eventual replacement at quarterback in place. On defense, the priority should be strengthening the line after Hargrave’s exit.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Key additions: RB David Johnson, WRs Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb

Key subtractions: WR DeAndre Hopkins, DT D.J. Reader

Needs: defensive line, offensive line, RB, WR

Analysis: Bill O’Brien continues to confound with his moves as a GM; the Texans sought to rebound from the gaffe of the Hopkins trade by sending a second-round pick to the Rams as part of the Cooks deal. Now they enter a draft in which they lack a first-round choice after sending theirs to the Dolphins in the Laremy Tunsil trade before the season. Addressing the defensive line should be the priority, but the offensive line is also a need.

Indianapolis Colts

Key additions: QB Philip Rivers, DT DeForest Buckner, CB Xavier Rhodes

Key subtractions: TE Eric Ebron, WR Devin Funchess, G/T Joe Haeg

Needs: TE, WR, offensive line, pass rusher, QB

Analysis: The trade for Buckner leaves the Colts without a first-round selection, but the price was worth it for such an impactful player. The signing of Rivers was a win-now move for the Colts, and GM Chris Ballard’s main task during the draft is to give Rivers some additional playmakers, along with addressing the depth of the offensive line and perhaps adding a pass rusher. The Colts could draft a developmental quarterback.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Key additions: TE Tyler Eifert, LB Joe Schobert

Key subtractions: QB Nick Foles, DE Calais Campbell, CB A.J. Bouye

Needs: CB, defensive line, offensive line, LB, QB, WR, TE

Analysis: The Jaguars have a pair of first-round picks, thanks to last season’s Jalen Ramsey trade with the Rams, for what looks like a reboot following the offseason trades of Foles, Campbell and Bouye. The Jaguars need help at cornerback, the defensive line must be rebuilt, and the offensive line must be addressed. Gardner Minshew II takes over at quarterback, but do the Jaguars trust he will be the long-term answer?

Tennessee Titans

Key additions: DE/LB Vic Beasley Jr.

Key subtractions: T Jack Conklin, DT Jurrell Casey, TE Delanie Walker, QB Marcus Mariota

Needs: offensive line, defensive line, CB, RB

Analysis: The Titans managed to re-sign QB Ryan Tannehill and keep RB Derrick Henry with the franchise tag. But Conklin left for a big-money free agent deal in Cleveland, and Casey was traded to Denver. Replacing them should be the Titans’ priority, and then they can turn to smaller needs such as cornerback, with Logan Ryan still unsigned as a free agent, and backup running back.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Key additions: DT Jurrell Casey, CB A.J. Bouye, RB Melvin Gordon III, G Graham Glasgow

Key subtractions: CB Chris Harris Jr., DE Derek Wolfe, C Connor McGovern, QB Joe Flacco

Needs: CB, WR, offensive line, pass rusher

Analysis: Front-office executive John Elway may have finally located his quarterback, given Drew Lock’s rookie-year success, and now it would be prudent for Elway to get Lock one of this draft’s many promising wide receivers. Elway also must finish addressing the offensive line. Continuing to add at cornerback following the exit of Harris would be wise.

Kansas City Chiefs

Key additions: CB Antonio Hamilton

Key subtractions: CB Kendall Fuller, DE Emmanuel Ogbah, G Stefen Wisniewski

Needs: CB, LB, defensive line, offensive line

Analysis: The defending Super Bowl champs have kept their team basically intact. They could use a cornerback to replace Fuller and help at linebacker and in the interior of the offensive line. Otherwise they will be free to address their depth and add to strengths.

Las Vegas Raiders

Key additions: TE Jason Witten, QB Marcus Mariota, S Damarious Randall, LBs Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton

Key subtractions: S Karl Joseph

Needs: WR, CB, defensive line, offensive line

Analysis: The Raiders probably will be part of the wide receiver frenzy in this draft after last summer’s departure of Antonio Brown following his brief and turbulent stay with the franchise. GM Mike Mayock also seems likely to add a cornerback after the tentative free agent deal with Eli Apple fell through.

Los Angeles Chargers

Key additions: G Trai Turner, T Bryan Bulaga, CB Chris Harris Jr., DT Linval Joseph

Key subtractions: QB Philip Rivers, RB Melvin Gordon III, T Russell Okung

Needs: QB, offensive line, LB, S, RB