“The last three drafts have been really good, young draft classes,” the head coach said Thursday during his virtual leadership luncheon. “You got to see it in the play. You see how many first-, second-, third-year guys were getting a lot of playing time, so you know there’s some potential for continued growth and development. … I’m excited about it. Hopefully we can couple it with some good draft picks.”

Before this year’s draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m., we looked back at those past three classes to determine what the Redskins have and how they got it.

2017

This class began the Washington Crimson Tide. The Redskins drafted Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen when he slipped to the 17th overall pick, and then chose Alabama outside linebacker Ryan Anderson in the second round. Now, there are 10 Alabama alums on the Redskins’ 75-man roster. Though neither Allen nor Anderson has reached the heights some expected, Allen has developed into a solid anchor and pass-rushing presence for the interior defensive line.

Even though the Redskins found value throughout the draft — UCLA cornerback Fabian Moreau (third), Michigan State safety Montae Nicholson (fourth), Arkansas tight end Jeremy Sprinkle (fifth) and Louisville safety Josh Harvey-Clemons (seventh) — their steal was Wyoming center Chase Roullier. The Redskins snagged him in the sixth round, and he quickly developed into a dependable interior linemen who figures to be a part of the team’s core moving forward.

After the Redskins released Nicholson this offseason following a three-year stint that included off-field issues, Moreau is the 2017 draft pick with the most left to gain. The team traded top cornerback Quinton Dunbar last month and is relying on Moreau to help fill the void. He flashed potential last season while replacing Josh Norman — three interceptions over a pair of midseason games — but ended the season on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

From this 2017 draft, there are three picks who made little to no impact with the Redskins — Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine (fourth round), Georgia State wide receiver Robert Davis (sixth) and Auburn cornerback Joshua Holsey (seventh).

The legacy of the 2017 draft will rest on how the defensive players produce coming up. If they step up, this season could be long-awaited validation for the Redskins’ approach of gambling on players who slid because of health concerns, such as Allen (arthritic shoulders) and Moreau (torn pectoral muscle).

2018

Though all eight picks remain with the Redskins, this class remains full of question marks. It’s headlined by running back Derrius Guice, the second round pick out of Louisiana State who has flashed potential — 10 carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers last season — but also suffered three serious knee injuries in two seasons.

If Guice finds a way to remain on the field and produce at the level the team expected of him, he might end up being one of the Redskins’ better recent selections. But to this point his impact has been minimal, and Rivera appeared to acquire an insurance policy by signing veteran running back Peyton Barber this offseason.

The second biggest question mark is Da’Ron Payne, the Redskins’ second Alabama interior defensive lineman first-round pick in as many years. He has been the run-stopper he was projected to be — particularly useful in an NFC East with running backs Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott — but hasn’t developed into a disruptive pass rusher, with seven sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 31 games.

After the first two rounds, the Redskins mainly collected role players and special teamers: Penn State safety Troy Apke (fourth round), Virginia Tech defensive tackle Tim Settle (fifth), Alabama linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (sixth), Virginia Tech cornerback Greg Stroman (seventh) and Southern Methodist receiver Trey Quinn (seventh).

The last uncertainty of this draft is Geron Christian, the third-round pick from Louisville who was selected to back up starters Trent Williams and Morgan Moses. But even when Williams’s holdout stretched on throughout last season, Christian didn’t win the starting job.

2019

The Redskins used the 15th overall pick on a potential franchise quarterback in Dwayne Haskins, but he was a contested choice even inside the building. Whether he develops into a high-level starter for Washington will likely define the 2019 class.

To this point, however, it’s been Haskins’s Ohio State teammate, Terry McLaurin, who has been the standout. Drafted in the third round, he was expected to be a depth receiver and special-teams ace, but he transformed into the team’s most dynamic threat. He hauled in 58 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns and is the team’s top long-term building block among offensive playmakers.

Another important variable in this draft was then-team president Bruce Allen’s decision to trade away this year’s second-round pick to move up at the end of the first round. The Redskins selected Mississippi State edge rusher Montez Sweat, following the tendency to target talented players who slipped because of injury concerns. Sweat was inconsistent as rookie, but it is too early to determine if the trade was worth it.

The late-round gem in 2019 was North Carolina linebacker Cole Holcomb, selected in the fifth round. He started right away and, though there were ups and downs, developed into a reliable player. He has the athleticism to play outside in the defense’s new 4-3 scheme.

Other late picks will get a chance to prove they’re worthy of significant roles. North Carolina State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (sixth round), James Madison cornerback Jimmy Moreland (seventh) and Indiana guard Wes Martin (fourth) should compete for starting jobs. Stanford running back Bryce Love (fourth) missed all of last season recovering from a knee injury but should get a chance to earn playing time in 2020.

