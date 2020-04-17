The 5-foot-11, three-time first-team all-American became the first player in NCAA Division I history, male or female, to total 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. Her 1,091 assists rank fourth in NCAA women’s history.
“Sabrina’s résumé speaks for itself,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said before the draft. “She’s talented. We’re excited to have someone with her caliber and, most importantly, her character in our league. It’s exciting for New York.”
Ionescu’s selection came in the same draft that the WNBA honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and her friends Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester. They were among the nine people who perished Jan. 26 when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, Calif. Ionescu and the Bryants had become close friends, and Ionescu spoke at Bryant’s memorial service at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 24.
The reach of Ionescu’s accomplishments transcended sport and gender. She garnered attention and fandom from NBA players such as Bryant, LeBron James and Stephen Curry as well as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Ionescu seems poised to be the face of franchise after the Liberty traded former league MVP Tina Charles to the Washington Mystics on Wednesday.
