“It’s just a good feeling to have the ball at your feet, have teammates you are able to see,” said Adams, 21, a U.S. national team midfielder who has played in Germany for 15 months after several years with MLS’s New York Red Bulls.

Like almost all pro sports around the world, the Bundesliga has been dark for more than a month because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. But as Germany eases restrictions, the top two tiers of soccer are rustling to life.

Teams such as Leipzig -- which sits third with nine matches left, five points behind front-runner Bayern Munich -- are organizing sessions for small numbers of players. It’s in anticipation of broader opportunities to resume workouts and perhaps complete the season behind closed doors. (The national ban on large public events runs through Aug. 31.)

The German Football League (DFL) will conduct a virtual general assembly Thursday to discuss matters. The government is expected to announce fresh guidelines a week later on resuming daily activities throughout the country.

None of the other major European soccer leagues -- nor U.S. sports leagues -- are close to returning to action. With a global following, the Bundesliga could become the first major team sports circuit to entertain game-hungry TV audiences.

Leipzig’s sessions are an example of the small steps the 18 Bundesliga clubs are taking.

“It’s a little bit tricky because you can only do certain passing drills, you can do dribbling, you can do running and fitness and finishing,” Adams said Friday. “You have all the individual variables of what it’s like to be playing in a game but it’s never going to be an 11 v 11 right now. That’s the thing that hurts as a player because you want to go out and train with your teammates, you want to have the duels and find ways to get better.”

After the sessions, which last 45-60 minutes, the players return to their private rooms to shower and dress. Team chefs provide meals, which are left outside their room.

Mondays are typically light days and Tuesdays are harder sessions, Adams said. Wednesday is a down day, then the intensity rises again the subsequent two days. Players do not wear masks but keep a distance while on the field.

When home, Adams said, he reviews tactical videos and training outlines provided by the staff.

“I do feel safe,” he said. “The way Germany has handled it has been not only very efficient but people are following the rules. If people are out, they are wearing masks and gloves and doing the little things that are supposed to help.

“It’s a new situation for so many people. Being able to go out and play would be a great feeling but you only want to do so when it keeps everybody safe — all the players, all the staff involved in running games and of course, the fans. If we continue to play with no spectators and that keeps them safe, we would be glad to do that.”

Not everyone is happy about soccer possibly returning in the coming weeks.

Supporters’ groups posted a statement on their respective websites, saying, “The restart of football is unacceptable in the current situation, especially not under the pretext of social responsibility. A speedy continuation of the season would be a mockery of the rest of society.”

In trying to maintain their fitness, the players are not sure whether they will return for the rest of the 2019-20 season, for the 2020-21 preseason (in July) or no soccer until the fall.

“We don’t know if we’re going to have a summer break,” said Adams, who regularly speaks to his parents and brothers in Wappingers Falls, N.Y., which is 70 miles north of Manhattan. “We don’t know if there is going to be an offseason. We just know there are [nine] games left, we have Champions League and we don’t know how exactly it is going to play out.”

The Bundesliga and its second flight (2. Bundesliga) is home to the most U.S. players overseas, by far. Others in the German top tier include, among others, Weston McKennie (Schalke), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen), John Brooks (Wolfsburg) and Zack Steffen (Fortuna Düsseldorf).

The stoppage was the second interruption of the season for Adams, who in December returned from a six-month injury layoff. He has appeared in five league matches and one Champions League game.

The latter was a 3-0 victory over England’s Tottenham Hotspur on March 10, the final game before the shutdown.

“You are walking out to the anthem and then the next day, all of a sudden, our games are canceled for the weekend,” Adams said. “Things happened and progressed rather quickly. When it first happened, there was some uncertainly to how we would progress and there still might be.”

