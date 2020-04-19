“The Last Dance,” ESPN’s 10-part look at Jordan’s final championship season with the Bulls that debuts Sunday, is a reminder of what made Jordan tick, not that Barkley or Thomas needed it. Barkley, in his capacity as a hoops analyst and commentator for Turner Sports, had publicly called out Jordan nearly a decade ago.

“We were great friends forever,” Barkley told David Aldridge and Wos Lambre in the Athletic’s “Hoops, Adjacent” podcast last week. “I miss Michael. I love Michael. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s the greatest basketball player ever. But obviously he didn’t take kindly to some things I said about his management skills. And that’s unfortunate. That’s unfortunate. But I’ve got to do my job …”

Barkley and Jordan, whose camaraderie was cemented by hoops and cigars, among other things, couldn’t move past it. “You know, you sound like some of my friends. That can’t happen because I didn’t do anything wrong,” Barkley said about a reconciliation. “I would love to be friends with Michael because, like I say, he was great to me for 20-some years and I love him like a brother. He was like a brother to me. But our last conversation, he was not very happy with some things I was saying about him on television.”

Barkley still thinks his criticisms of the Bobcats (later the Hornets) were fair because the team was one of the worst in the league. But there is no doubt they were biting, as Barkley vividly recalled in a 2012 interview with ESPN Chicago Radio’s “Waddle and Silvy.” “I thought my name was SOB and MF,” he said of a phone conversation he and Jordan had. “Like, damn, I couldn’t even say anything. I said, ‘Dude, I can’t get on the radio and tell people you been doing a good job.’”

He went on to say that things were better, but he explained the nature of the problem.

“He’s relying on our friendship, and I said, ‘Dude, I love you. You [are] one of my best friends, period. You been there for me, I been there for you. But —’ I think he got mad; he surrounded himself with people. One of the really difficult things about being famous, all your friends — you’re paying all the bills, they’re flying around on your private jet — very few of your friends are ever going to disagree with you. And I think that’s the thing he got most mad about, because I mean his record speaks for itself and I want to see Michael do well, but I think that was actually an example when he thinks you’re supposed to be with him no matter what. But, dude, you got to get better people to wear on you if you’re going to be successful. … You got to have friends around you who [are] not afraid to say, ‘Oh, that guy can’t play.’”

Thomas, a Chicago native, played for the Pistons’ Bad Boys teams that won back-to-back titles in 1989 and 1990. The following year, the Bulls knocked them out of the Eastern Conference finals, and Thomas and the Pistons refused to shake hands with the Bulls. That was a decision Thomas said he has always regretted. The relationship was further complicated by the question of whether Jordan helped keep Thomas off the Dream Team for the 1992 Olympics.

“[ESPN] asked me about the Dream Team, and this is what I said: MJ himself, I’ve never heard him say he didn’t want me to play. I’ve heard people say it for him,” Thomas told the Detroit News last week. “Every time I’ve been around [Jordan], he’s been gracious and honorable, and I respect his word.

“We were all pretty brash when we were young, and none of us bit our tongues. I can’t find or see anywhere that he said it. I’ve seen where other people said what he supposedly said. I can’t find one quote where anybody said anything negative about me — and believe me, I’ve checked. All I can do is take the man at his word.”

A certain perspective comes with the passage of time.

“We competed and beat their team, but that doesn’t mean we didn’t respect and admire [Jordan] as a player,” Thomas said. “I was in a few [interviews], and I’m looking forward to it [“The Last Dance"], also. I tried to be as accurate and truthful with the statements and comments.

“I hope the full content of what I was trying to express in the admiration we all had for him as a player is shown from my comments. All of us who talked about him talked about how we admired how great a player he was — and we couldn’t stop him other than to double- or triple-team him."

