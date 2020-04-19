There has been some tension of late between the team and Fournette, who last week made a case for going after free agent quarterback Cam Newton during an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take.” With Gardner Minshew set to become the starter after Jacksonville traded Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears, Fournette first broached the subject last month with a now-deleted Instagram post in which he asked Newton when they would be playing together for the Jags.

AD

AD

“Cam went to the Super Bowl. He’s a great guy. I’ve been knowing Cam for a minute now. And like I told some people that talked to me, it’s no disrespect to Minshew,” Fournette explained on “First Take.” “I’m just trying to get into the best position as a team [so] we can win. That’s all that was about. Just friendly competition, because [it] brings out the best in people.”

At the moment, the offense belongs to Minshew, a sixth-round draft pick in 2019 who passed for 21 touchdowns, with only six interceptions, in 12 starts as a rookie. Still, Coach Doug Marrone and General Manager Dave Caldwell said in a news conference last week that the team will add a quarterback to go with Minshew and Josh Dobbs, either through the draft or in a free agent signing.

“Right now if we went to play, Gardner Minshew’s our guy and I’m excited about that,” Marrone said. “But do I want competition for him? Absolutely. You want competition for everyone, though. I don’t want to make it where I’m answering this question and [people are saying], ‘Marrone’s not as confident [in Minshew].’

AD

AD

“I want [competition] not just for the quarterback but I want competition for everyone.”

Fournette was the fourth overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2017 NFL draft and showed signs that he had matured last season, reporting to training camp in shape and missing only the season finale for the 6-10 team because of illness.

The Jaguars have the ninth overall pick in the draft and several mock drafts have them taking a quarterback. ESPN’s Todd McShay predicts the team will draft taking Oregon’s Justin Herbert. Writing for The Post, John Clayton predicts Jacksonville will take Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with that pick. With the 20th pick overall, Clayton believes the Jaguars will draft TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney.

AD

More NFL coverage from The Post: