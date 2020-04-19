But when it comes to football story lines, there is one issue that will tower above all others when the draft begins to unfold Thursday night as a remotely conducted, TV-only event: What will happen with Tua Tagovailoa?

The quarterback from Alabama once was expected to be the ultimate prize of this draft. But that was before Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury that cut short his final collegiate season and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow ascended to being the Heisman Trophy winner and all but ensuring that he will be the top overall selection Thursday by the Cincinnati Bengals.

That leaves the Miami Dolphins, who have the No. 5 pick, the Los Angeles Chargers, with the sixth choice, and other quarterback-needy NFL teams to wonder about Tagovailoa. He is a potential franchise quarterback with the biggest of injury-related question marks. He and his representatives maintain that all has gone well in his recovery and his surgically repaired hip will be fine for the upcoming NFL season. But with the coronavirus-related restrictions placed on teams during the lead-up to this draft, teams have been unable to have their own medical staffs examine Tagovailoa.

“It is difficult,” said Bill Polian, the Hall of Fame former general manager of the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts. “He is a magnificent talent. So automatically, at that position, he’s a person you covet. Under normal circumstances, you would move heaven and earth to try to get him. So you’re going to do everything you can to get as much information as you can.”

Polian said he’s certain that any teams interested in Tagovailoa have spoken to the medical staff at Alabama and reviewed all the MRIs available from Tagovailoa’s college days and recent recovery. Even so, those teams have not been able to have their own doctors draw their own conclusions based on firsthand medical evaluations.

“To use their [team doctors’] parlance, they’re going to say, ‘It’s difficult to be definitive without having our hands on him,’ ” Polian said by phone late last week. “So I’d talk to the owner. You just say, ‘It’s a gamble.’ You can’t phrase it any other way: ‘We don’t have definitive proof on our own. And looking at the injuries [in college], we can’t guarantee he’ll have a long career.' ”

Tagovailoa also suffered ankle and finger injuries at Alabama. Former NFL executive Mike Lombardi said during a recent episode of his podcast, “The GM Shuffle,” that he was aware of at least one team that has failed Tagovailoa on its physical.

“That’s got to get around that at least one team failed the physical on Tua,” Lombardi said on the podcast. “Others have to be concerned now as well. … It’s not just his hip. … I mean, he’s brittle. You can’t deny it. … Look, I’m not disputing the evaluation. I’m saying that they flunked him on not just the hip [but] on the multitude of injuries. Like, the risk far outweighs the reward.”

Tagovailoa underwent a medical recheck April 2 in Nashville, where he did his pre-draft training under the supervision of former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, and the results were positive, his representatives told media outlets. The recheck reportedly was performed by a team physician for the Tennessee Titans. A week later, Tagovailoa moved around and made throws during a makeshift pro day, video of which was sent to NFL teams.

“The rehab process has been a grind,” Tagovailoa said at the NFL scouting combine in February in Indianapolis. “But it’s not something that’s new to me. I’ve dealt with my hand injury and my left ankle and my right ankle. I sort of know what to expect going through this process.”

So now the Dolphins, Chargers and other teams must make their decisions.

“Tua injury concern is real and legitimate, so passing on him is not necessarily wrong,” former Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns executive Joe Banner wrote last week on Twitter, “but let’s not confuse the more talented player with who may get picked higher.”

Oregon’s Justin Herbert presents a quarterback alternative early in the draft to any team that might be wary of taking Tagovailoa. There has been speculation lately that Tagovailoa could suffer a draft-night plummet out of the top 10. There has been talk that some teams prefer Herbert to Tagovailoa, even without taking the injury issues into account. Not everyone is buying that.

“Let’s be clear,” Banner wrote. “If Herbert gets picked over Tua in my opinion it’s only about injury. To me Tua is much better on tape. Better feel, more accurate and better movement in the pocket.”

Polian recalled that a different Dolphins regime, with Alabama Coach Nick Saban then in the NFL as Miami’s coach, once passed up Drew Brees in free agency, choosing Daunte Culpepper instead based on medical concerns about Brees’s shoulder. Culpepper lasted one forgettable season in Miami. Saban returned to the college coaching ranks. Brees recovered from his injury to win a Super Bowl and post Hall of Fame-worth passing numbers in New Orleans.

“I personally think there’s a separation between Tua and Herbert, and a separation between Herbert and the rest of the pack,” Polian said. “If you think it’s close, it would be safer to go with Herbert. But in my opinion, Tua is a pretty outstanding prospect. You have to realize it’s a gamble and the owner has to be willing to say, ‘I’m willing to gamble. I’m willing to roll the dice.’ Everything is looking up. But you can’t deny that it’s a gamble.”

