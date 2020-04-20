The Redskins are considered likely to select Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, regarded by many evaluators as the best player available. The team has expressed little interest, at least publicly, in drafting a quarterback to compete with incumbent Dwayne Haskins. That includes Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, who will be the biggest wild card when the draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Ultimately, three options appear to be the most viable: The Redskins could draft Young, they could draft Tagovailoa, or they could trade back to accrue more picks. There are strong arguments for and against each option. We asked an expert to champion each argument and explain why that plan was the one the Redskins should choose.

Draft Chase Young

In the past decade, Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller has given near-perfect grades to only four prospects: edge rusher Von Miller, cornerback Patrick Peterson, quarterback Andrew Luck and running back Saquon Barkley. Then, this year, he turned on Young’s tape.

The edge rusher was “the total package,” Miller said. Big frame, big hands, long arms, elite athleticism. There were critiques — Young wasn’t elite against the run, and Clemson schemed around him effectively in the College Football Playoff semifinal — but Miller graded him a 99, ahead of past top defensive end prospects such as Jadeveon Clowney, Khalil Mack, Myles Garrett and Joey and Nick Bosa.

He called the Redskins’ pick at No. 2 an “easy” decision.

“I don’t think there’s a debate,” he said. “You draft the best player in the class, and you make your best position group stronger.”

There are two main counterarguments. One is to trade down because the Redskins’ roster has too many holes to spend so much value on one non-quarterback. The second is to draft Tagovailoa because he has more potential than Haskins.

Miller understands the trade-down idea. The Seattle Seahawks embrace the strategy, and they have recently been one of the best teams at drafting outside the first round. But Miller doesn’t believe teams will be willing to part with enough assets to entice the Redskins.

“And no disrespect to Tua,” Miller said, but he is risky. The Alabama quarterback has a lengthy injury history that includes three surgeries, one on each ankle and another on his right hip. The quarterback’s agent, Leigh Steinberg, has insisted health isn’t a concern, but Miller worries about his body long-term.

These circumstances, as well as Young’s singular talent, lead Miller to one conclusion: “Chase is the closest you can get to a sure thing in the NFL draft.”

Draft Tua Tagovailoa

Timo Riske, a data scientist for Pro Football Focus, believes the most important thing a team can do is find the right franchise quarterback. He understands the argument to draft Young — even analytics say he is the best non-quarterback in the draft — but he thinks it misses the point. Quarterback dwarfs the importance of every other position, and edge rushers, though beneficial, are overvalued because teams overestimate the impact of one non-quarterback.

Riske quantified this by building predictive models for the No. 2 pick. If the Redskins were to take Young, fair compensation in a trade would be Carolina’s seventh and 38th overall picks. If the Redskins were to pick Tagovailoa, though, it would take three first-round picks and a second-rounder to get equal value in return. He knows this is an implausible ask in real life, but he believes it underscores why the Redskins should draft Tagovailoa — as long as their doctors are confident in his long-term health.

Forecasting the future is hard, so Riske’s models suggest the Redskins hedge their bets by letting Tagovailoa compete with Haskins. This is important because, in the NFL, quarterback play determines a team’s ceiling — the better your quarterback, the better your team. The Redskins could wait to evaluate which quarterback had a brighter future, maximize the roster’s potential and trade the other to recoup value.

The idea is not a spreadsheet fever dream; the Dallas Cowboys did it in 1989. They drafted Troy Aikman first overall and then selected Steve Walsh in the supplemental draft three months later. The move frustrated Aikman, who said it hurt his relationship with coach Jimmy Johnson, but he fought for the job. Aikman eventually won; Dallas traded Walsh to New Orleans in 1990 for first-, second- and third-round draft picks; and shortly thereafter the Cowboys won three Super Bowl titles in four years.

If the Redskins follow suit, the market probably wouldn’t be as robust as it was for Walsh. Last year, the Arizona Cardinals received second- and fifth-round draft picks from the Miami Dolphins for Josh Rosen, the No. 10 choice in 2018. The Cardinals flipped Rosen the day after they selected Kyler Murray with the 2019 draft’s first pick to be their quarterback of the future — a move Washington could mimic by selecting Tagovailoa in the first round a year after drafting Haskins.

Trade down

Research has shown that, over time, no team has drafted better than any other. There is no advantage to be gained by the quality or quantity of scouts. There is no great man theory that can be applied to general managers. There is what Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders calls “a ton of randomness.”

For that reason, he argued, the Redskins should trade down. Schatz doesn’t dispute Young’s talent, calling the 21-year-old “about as good an edge rushing prospect as you can have” and acknowledging that an elite defensive line, like the San Francisco 49ers had a year ago after drafting Nick Bosa second overall, can lead to success. He, too, believes that quarterback is quintessential, and he says his thinking would change if it were clear Washington was seriously considering Tagovailoa.

But above all, Schatz thinks there is value to be gained by trading down and compiling more picks.

“Think of it as a lottery,” he said. “You want the most tickets.”

Schatz sees ego as the largest obstacle to teams trading down. It’s difficult for top NFL personnel evaluators, paid to identify talent, to accept data that shows they’re not as smart as they think they are. Teams should think of it the other way around, he argued — that executives who trade down often are the smartest.

Data shows the draft value chart developed by Johnson in the early 1990s — which assigns each pick numerical value and is still used leaguewide — overvalues the top 50 picks and undervalues the rest. Therein exists an edge teams can exploit, which is particularly important for a Redskins roster that is more than one player away from contending.

If there’s no such thing as a can’t-miss prospect, and the success rate of players drafted early isn’t much different from those drafted slightly later, having three picks is often better than having one.

“Even though [Young] is a really good prospect,” Schatz said, “you would get a lot of value for trading down.”

