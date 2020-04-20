On Monday, NBC’s Peter King named Williams as the player most likely to be traded during the draft, which begins Thursday. According to multiple people with knowledge of the situation, the Redskins have asked for a second-round pick for Williams, who will turn 32 in July and is entering the final year of his contract.

Former Redskins General Manager Scot McCloughan doesn’t think it’s an unreasonable request. In fact, he might even ask for a first-round pick, or a second- and a fourth-round pick.

“He’d be the first tackle taken this year in the draft, hands down … even at his age,” McCloughan, who runs a scouting service and works for multiple NFL teams, told The Team 980′s Kevin Sheehan on Monday. “You know what you got. You bring him in, you’re going to get three-to-four years out of him, and it’s going to be Pro Bowl years. He’s legit one of the top five tackles in the NFL, hands down, right now. … He’s a great guy and a great teammate. Players love being around him.”

McCloughan likened a team trading for Williams, who sat out all of last season after holding out and then being placed on the non-football injury list, to the Green Bay Packers signing 31-year-old Reggie White as a free agent in 1993.

“He changed that from a really good team to a really great team because of his presence in the locker room,” McCloughan said.

McCloughan raved about Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, the Redskins’ likely target with the No. 2 pick after the Cincinnati Bengals take quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.

“He’s the best player I saw this year, [on] offense [or] defense,” McCloughan said of Young. “He’s one of the best defensive ends in my 28 years that I’ve scouted, from the standpoint of upside with size, pure talent, initial quickness, initial step, hand use, the ability to have an innate second counter move that a lot of guys don’t have coming out of college — they have to be taught it. He has it. It’s natural. He has a chance to be special. Really special.”

As for Young’s former Ohio State teammate, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins, McCloughan said he was impressed with how he handled adversity as a rookie last season after being drafted into “a tough spot.”

“I thought he stayed in there and fought,” said McCloughan, who had New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones rated higher than Haskins going into last year’s draft. “I thought he got better as the season went along, which I think is very important. It’s very tough to have a coaching change during the season. … I think he has a bright future. Again, it will depend what’s put around him, not just on the field but as a coach.”

McCloughan also reminisced about some of the hits and misses from the 2015 and 2016 drafts he led in Washington. Outside of guard Brandon Scherff, he considers cornerback Kendall Fuller, a third-round selection in 2016, his favorite pick.

The selections he regrets the most are Josh Doctson and Su’a Cravens, Washington’s first- and second-round picks, respectively, that year. The Redskins were poised to take Alabama center Ryan Kelly with the 21st pick in the 2016 draft, McCloughan said, but after Kelly went 18th overall to the Indianapolis Colts, the Redskins pivoted to taking a wide receiver. Washington released Doctson last August after three injury-marred seasons.

“Not from the standpoint of pure talent and football ability, but from the standpoint of me not getting to know them personally well enough,” McCloughan said of why he regretted drafting Doctson and Cravens. “ … I’m all about ‘football players.’ I’m not saying that they’re not, but not to the level that I anticipate for an early pick.”

