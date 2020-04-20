The novel coronavirus pandemic forced most captains in the country’s unofficial fishing capital to dock their boats indefinitely. Tourists disappeared, and business dried up. But unlike in many other industries, fishing-boat captains say government relief probably won’t make them whole, and many fear a lost fishing season will sink their small, tourist-dependent businesses.

“Right now we’re just hoping this blows over as quickly as possible,” said Mobley, who hasn’t had a client since March 20 — after taking 45 trips in the previous month. “This time of year is when we make our money.”

From March through August, anglers flock to the southern tip of Florida — from Key Largo to Key West — and hire charter-boat captains to help them pull out sailfish, marlin, dolphinfish, tuna, cobia and other underwater giants fit for a measuring tape and social media sharing. This is when boat operators make enough money to cover expenses for the year and keep their business afloat during the slower months.

Jon Reynolds, the captain for Drop Back Charters in Islamorada, usually makes 40 or more trips in March. This year, he had 12. April and May, months that were expected to gross $30,000 or so each, were wiped out. Even if the spread of the coronavirus slows in the coming weeks, he said clients will start thinking about their 2021 vacations and probably won’t reschedule those April and May trips for this summer or fall.

“The average business gets their emergency disaster relief, [and] that maybe covers them for eight or 10 weeks. So they hopefully make it through this, the doors open again, and everyone starts spending money at that business again,” Reynolds said. “For us, it’s more like, ‘Hey, Jon, we’ll schedule something for next year.’ The doors won’t just swing back open. Our doors are seasonal.”

The industry — susceptible to economic swings, hurricanes and other events that affect tourism — fluctuates regularly, but sport fishing is big business in Florida. The economic footprint totals $7.5 billion annually and accounts for 81,000 jobs, according to the Florida Sports Foundation, a nonprofit trade organization. Nearly 1.6 million out-of-state residents travel to Florida every year to fish, according to the foundation’s 2017 economic impact report.

In the Keys, tourists provide the economic backbone, and Reynolds estimates 75 percent of his boat’s annual income flows in during the spring and summer.

“Then in August, it’s just over,” he said. “We have to live off everything we made and keep paying bills.”

If there were customers eager to cast a line, Reynolds, who lives in Homestead, can’t even get to his boat right now because nonresidents aren’t allowed to visit the Keys during the pandemic. City officials in Key West have closed hotels, and restaurants there can only offer takeout.

While states and the federal government begin to map out a plan for reopening the economy, the charter-boat captains aren’t anticipating relief money to adequately address their losses.

Some fear they don’t qualify for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program because most operators don’t technically have any employees. (A first mate on a boat is considered an independent contractor.) Those who still applied for a forgivable loan are further concerned because the award amount is based on a company’s average monthly payroll costs for the past year. That doesn’t adequately reflect the losses suffered during their busiest time of the year, the charter captains said, and probably means they won’t have the money they will need to survive the slower months.

“I personally don’t want another loan, to go any further into debt,” said Brice Barr, a captain with Double Down Sportfishing in Key West, “but that might be our only alternative.”

Most are still waiting for their $1,200 relief check from the federal government but say it will do little to help stem their business losses.

“It’s going to be great because it’s the only income I got right now,” Barr said. “But it won’t cover even a third of my mortgage or my dockage.”

The charter-boat captains are hoping a new round of federal funding provides more help, and in the meantime they’re awaiting word from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Deep in the Cares Act — Section 12005 — lawmakers directed $300 million to be distributed to “Tribal, subsistence, commercial, and charter fishery participants affected by the novel coronavirus.” But it’s not clear how much the charter-boat captains might see or when any money will be made available.

“NOAA Fisheries understands the urgent need for these funds, and our overriding goal is to distribute the assistance as quickly as possible,” an NOAA spokesman said in an email. “To that end, we are working daily with the Department [of Commerce] and our federal partners to finalize a process to expedite the distribution of Section 12005 funds, consistent with the direction provided by Congress.”

The charter-boat captains aren’t sure what to expect from any government entity. Many run their businesses without computers and have been leaning on one another to navigate the various application mazes. There’s also a natural weariness.

“We’re still waiting on money we were supposed to get from Hurricane Irma,” Mobley said. “And that was two years ago.”

Barr is president of the Key West Charter Captains Association, and all of his members are in the same predicament. Clients keep calling to cancel, dockage fees are adding up, and it’s not clear when any fishing-boat captains can expect to make money again.

“We’re trying to be patient and continue on,” said Barr, who has canceled 82 trips and refunded around $16,000. “But the bills keep coming, the mortgage keeps coming, dockage keeps coming. None of it’s stopping.”