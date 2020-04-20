“He called me about some of the things that I tried to do as a rookie that maybe he can apply to his NFL career. Looks like it’s going to be with the Cincinnati Bengals,” Manning told ESPN’s “SportsCenter.” “Look, what I told him, I said, ‘Joe, if you’re the first pick in the NFL draft. you are going to a team that has really earned the first pick in the NFL draft.’ ”

AD

Amen to that. The Bengals won two games last season and have won only 21 over the past four. They won their first game on Dec. 1, beating the Jets, and their second in the season finale, beating the Browns. The Indianapolis Colts won the No. 1 pick in the 1998 draft by virtue of their 3-13 finish in 1997.

AD

“There are going to be some holes there,” Manning said of teams that get the top overall draft pick, “and there’s a reason the Colts were picking No. 1 that year. There’s a reason the Bengals are picking No. 1 this year. The Giants when they had Eli [Manning] …”

NFL teams don’t usually turn on a dime, even with the arrival of a future Hall of Famer like the Manning brothers. Peyton’s Colts went 3-13 again in his rookie season and he started every game. Eli’s Giants were 6-10, going 1-6 in his starts.

AD

“For him, I tried to tell him it’s a marathon, not a sprint,” Peyton Manning said of Burrow. “I lost more games my rookie year than my entire high school and college career combined. I threw 26 interceptions. That’s still an NFL record, and if Joe wants to break that, I’d be okay with that, we’d still be friends.”

AD

The drop-off from Burrow’s 2019 season at LSU, when he won the Heisman Trophy and the team won the national title, is going to be steep.

“I tried to learn a lot that year, I played every game and learned some things in those fourth-quarter blowouts about what it took to have success in this league,” Manning said. “So that’s what I encouraged and relayed to Joe is that your rookie year isn’t going to be the same as your senior year in college. If you learn how fast these defensive backs are, how soon you have to get rid of the ball and understand defenses, then you can really get it going the year or two after that.”

AD

More NFL coverage from The Post: