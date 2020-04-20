None of the teams joining Maryland in the event were projected to play in the NCAA tournament last season, which was cut short by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Behind the Terps, Duquesne had the best season in 2019-20, finishing No. 95 in Ken Pomeroy’s ratings. Cal Baptist was No. 202 and San Jose State was No. 290 of 353 Division I teams.
Following a 21-9 season, Duquesne returns all of its starters and could give Maryland a chance to earn a solid win during its nonconference slate.
Maryland is expected to play on the road in its ACC-Big Ten Challenge game, and the Terps will face a Big East opponent as part of the Gavitt Games. Maryland will also play two of its 20 conference games before the winter break.
Last season, the Terps played in the Orlando Invitational, defeating Temple, Harvard and Marquette en route to becoming tournament champions.
Full Maryland Showcase schedule:
Nov. 16 — San Jose State at Maryland
Nov. 16 — California Baptist at Duquesne
Nov. 18 — San Jose State at Duquesne
Nov. 21 — California Baptist at San Jose State
Nov. 22 — Duquesne at Maryland
Nov. 25 — California Baptist at Maryland
