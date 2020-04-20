The Terrapins have already lost sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. this offseason. Lindo, who played at Wilson High in the District, recently accounted his decision to transfer to George Washington. Maryland’s standout forward Jalen Smith declared for the NBA draft, leaving rising sophomore Chol Marial has the only player on the roster who can play the center position. Marial, the 7-foot-2 player who had surgery to repair stress fractures in both legs last fall, only played in 13 games as a freshman and averaged 5.0 minutes.

During Tomaic’s redshirt freshman season, he played 8.8 minutes per game and took 31 shots, but both those numbers dwindled in the next two seasons. But last season, Turgeon described Tomaic as a player he trusted and praised his work ethic.

“I know Josh is always going to do the right thing,” Turgeon said at the time. “If I just need somebody to go out there and run the play right, box out, be in the right spot on defense, I know Josh is going to do that.”

During Maryland’s 2019-20 campaign, when the Terps ended their shortened season with a Big Ten regular season title, Tomaic made 8 of 11 field goals and scored 18 total points. Even though he didn’t have a significant role last season, Tomaic would have been a valuable option, given Maryland’s frontcourt depth concerns.

“Josh has given our program everything we have asked for over the last four years,” Turgeon said in a statement. “He has been a terrific teammate and mentor in our locker room. I understand and support his desire to seek more playing time and other opportunities. The door remains open at Maryland should he decide to return.”

Maryland signed 6-foot-8 forward Jairus Hamilton, a transfer from Boston College, this offseason, and the Terps will also bring in freshman guards Marcus Dockery and Aquan Smart. The Terps still have three open scholarship spots for next season.

